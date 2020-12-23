New York Mets
Mets name Zack Scott senior vice president/assistant general manager
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
Scott was one of the team’s finalists for the GM role, but he’s been hired to work with GM Jared Porter.
Mets Hire Zack Scott As Senior VP/Assistant GM
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 9m
The Mets continue to fill out their front office, announcing today that they have hired Red Sox Assistant GM, Zack Scott, as Senior Vice President/Assistant GM.https://twitter.com/Mets/status/
Mets name Zack Michael Scott new Assistant (to the) General Manager
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 24m
I am not 100% sure since THE METS DIDN’T SEND ME A PRESS RELEASE so I will have to go with the information I have on hand that the new Assistant GM goes by his middle name Michael. Should the Mets choose to provide me with proper information I will...
Scouting Report - OF - Elijah Cabell
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 33m
Elijah Cabell OF 6-3 200 Florida State 2020 Florida State stat line - 17-G, 57-AB, .263, .649-Slug, 7-H...
Michael Conforto faces off against J.D. Davis to see who can recognize more pop culture icons | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 45m
On Mets Pop Culture Quiz, Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis face off to see who can recognize more pop culture icons, including Keith Hernandez in Seinfeld, Be...
Mets hire Zack Scott as assistant GM
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 46m
The New York Mets today announced that they have named Zack Scott the club’s Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager. Scott, 43, has spent the last 17 years in the Boston Red Sox organization. He spent the last two years as Assistant General...
Mets Hire Zack Scott as Senior VP and Assistant GM to Jared Porter
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 56m
Via Mike Puma Via Anthony DiComo Zack Scott will be leaving his current position with the Red Sox as Assistant GM to join Porter with the Mets. According to Alex Specier at the bostonglobe.com, Por…
The Mets hired Zack Scott, a reported finalist for their GM job, as a senior VP/assistant GM. Three things to know about the newest front office addition. https://t.co/MgG6SFTSTWBeat Writer / Columnist
While the Mets are making news today, let's put this question out there for Mets fans: Who would you rather see the Mets sign?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
WOW. He interviewed for GM but he's willing to take Assistant GM. That's the Steve Cohen effect. Everybody wants to be here. Welcome aboard, Zack Scott.The New York Mets are hiring Zack Scott to be their new assistant GM and senior VP, a source tells ESPN. He was a finalist for their GM job.Blogger / Podcaster
"I've been training my **** off, been working really hard in the gym." Pete Alonso talks about his offseason so far and looks ahead to 2021 https://t.co/Umz31U4WWLTV / Radio Network
RT @Super70sSports: Bob Murphy: “My jacket game is pretty strong.” Lindsey Nelson: “Step aside, Bob.” Ralph Kiner: “**** both of you.” https://t.co/8ilLzDiPRIBeat Writer / Columnist
Hey Mets fans, if you want to know more about the team's new SVP/AGM Zack Scott, he was a guest on Executive Access. (GM Jared Porter was also on the podcast, so you can listen to him here, too: https://t.co/vBwIAk71NC) https://t.co/bHX9hfHSVPBeat Writer / Columnist
