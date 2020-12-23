New York Mets
Pete Alonso has ‘helluva’ plan to fuel Mets bounce-back
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
Pete Alonso is doing everything he can to bounce back from an underwhelming season season. That includes working with the Mets’ new beefed-up analytics team. Without going into specifics,
Brian Cashman Isn’t Worried About The 2021 New York Yankees If No Big Moves Are Made
by: Christian Red — Forbes 41m
The Yankees are still in search of their 28th World Series title -- can they win it all with no new roster additions?
Dave Jauss on working with Rojas | 12/23/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 59m
Mets bench coach Dave Jauss talks about getting an opportunity to work with Luis Rojas and his excitement to rejoin the organization
Scouting Report - OF - Jackson Clemett
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Jackson Clemett OF 6-0 150 Vauxhall Academy (ON) PG - Jackson Clemett is a 2022 1B/LHP/OF with a 6-0 150 lb. frame fr...
Mets hire Zack Scott as part of Red Sox front-office trend
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
The new Mets front office will have a decidedly Red Sox flavor to it. Zack Scott, who spent the past 17 seasons in Boston, was hired Wednesday as a senior vice president and assistant general
It's What You Don't See That Matters
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
Tim Britton had a very good piece in The Athletic yesterday about new Mets owner Steve Cohen. It was rather long, heavily researched and, ...
Mets Hire Zack Scott As Senior VP/Assistant GM
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 3h
The Mets continue to fill out their front office, announcing today that they have hired Red Sox Assistant GM, Zack Scott, as Senior Vice President/Assistant GM.https://twitter.com/Mets/status/
Mets name Zack Scott senior vice president/assistant general manager
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Scott was one of the team’s finalists for the GM role, but he’s been hired to work with GM Jared Porter.
Mets name Zack Michael Scott new Assistant (to the) General Manager
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
I am not 100% sure since THE METS DIDN’T SEND ME A PRESS RELEASE so I will have to go with the information I have on hand that the new Assistant GM goes by his middle name Michael. Should the Mets choose to provide me with proper information I will...
-
RJ Barrett has 20 points and has hit all 8 of his shots, including 3-of-3 on 3s. Here the Knicks wing attacks Domantas Sabonis and then finishes over him with the right-handed layup. He's been left-hand dominant but shows a willingness there. https://t.co/RVOBY4IAtdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Steve Cohen was asked on the Mets' YouTube channel what success in Year 1 of his ownership will resemble: “That we have a playoff caliber team and that we have improved our performance in a significant way ... I would be disappointed if we didn’t step up in performance.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: “I don’t want to put us in a position where if we don’t win now, it’ll hamper our ability to win down the road.” - Steve CohenMinors
-
RT for your chance to win a Game Worn Grateful Dead Jersey in the final #12DaysofGiveaways 🎁Minors
-
#Mets add to their front office https://t.co/L3fDAtIDOTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Steve Cohen stressed the importance of data and analytics to help players work and improve. “We want to try things, but we also want to measure them in a way to decide what’s working and what’s not.”Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets