New York Mets

New York Post
Mets hire Zack Scott as part of Red Sox front-office trend

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

The new Mets front office will have a decidedly Red Sox flavor to it.  Zack Scott, who spent the past 17 seasons in Boston, was hired Wednesday as a senior vice president and assistant general

Forbes

Brian Cashman Isn’t Worried About The 2021 New York Yankees If No Big Moves Are Made

by: Christian Red Forbes 41m

The Yankees are still in search of their 28th World Series title -- can they win it all with no new roster additions?

Film Room
Dave Jauss on working with Rojas | 12/23/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 59m

Mets bench coach Dave Jauss talks about getting an opportunity to work with Luis Rojas and his excitement to rejoin the organization

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - OF - Jackson Clemett

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Jackson Clemett   OF 6-0 150 Vauxhall Academy (ON)     PG  -   Jackson Clemett is a 2022 1B/LHP/OF with a 6-0 150 lb. frame fr...

Mike's Mets
It's What You Don't See That Matters

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

Tim Britton had a very good piece in The Athletic  yesterday about new Mets owner Steve Cohen. It was rather long, heavily researched and, ...

Mets Merized
Mets Hire Zack Scott As Senior VP/Assistant GM

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 3h

The Mets continue to fill out their front office, announcing today that they have hired Red Sox Assistant GM, Zack Scott, as Senior Vice President/Assistant GM.https://twitter.com/Mets/status/

Amazin' Avenue
Mets name Zack Scott senior vice president/assistant general manager

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Scott was one of the team’s finalists for the GM role, but he’s been hired to work with GM Jared Porter.

The Mets Police
Mets name Zack Michael Scott new Assistant (to the) General Manager

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

I am not 100% sure since THE METS DIDN’T SEND ME A PRESS RELEASE so I will have to go with the information I have on hand that the new Assistant GM goes by his middle name Michael. Should the Mets choose to provide me with proper information I will...

