Jim Duquette gives an update on the markets for Springer and Bauer | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On Mets Hot Stove, Jim Duquette gives an update on the markets for free agents George Springer and Trevor Bauer, saying they both will likely last until Janu...

Five Takeaways From Howie Rose’s Q&A With Steve Cohen

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 20m

In his continued presentation of being the polar opposite of the previous ownership in all respects, Steve Cohen held a Q&A with Mets radio announcer Howie Rose on Wednesday. They ended up dis

Steve Cohen believes fans will be at Citi Field in 2021 | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated December 23, 2020 8:55 PM Newsday 2h

New Mets owner Steve Cohen predicted on Wednesday that fans will be able to return to Citi Field at some point next year. But which new players will the fans get to cheer on in Flushing? Cohen wasn’t

NYM CF Mallex Smith: Candidant for The 2021 NL Comeback Player of the Year Award

by: Del Alba Mets Junkies 2h

Earlier in the offseason, the Mets may have made one of their biggest move in signing 11 minor league free agents that included Jose Peraza, Arodys Vizciano, and 27 year old Centerfielder Mallex Sm…

Brian Cashman Isn’t Worried About The 2021 New York Yankees If No Big Moves Are Made

by: Christian Red Forbes 3h

The Yankees are still in search of their 28th World Series title -- can they win it all with no new roster additions?

Dave Jauss on working with Rojas | 12/23/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Mets bench coach Dave Jauss talks about getting an opportunity to work with Luis Rojas and his excitement to rejoin the organization

Scouting Report - OF - Jackson Clemett

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Jackson Clemett   OF 6-0 150 Vauxhall Academy (ON)     PG  -   Jackson Clemett is a 2022 1B/LHP/OF with a 6-0 150 lb. frame fr...

Mets hire Zack Scott as part of Red Sox front-office trend

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

The new Mets front office will have a decidedly Red Sox flavor to it.  Zack Scott, who spent the past 17 seasons in Boston, was hired Wednesday as a senior vice president and assistant general

