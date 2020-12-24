Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 12/24/2020

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4h

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday Frank Taveras and Miguel Castro . Steve Cohen talks to Howie Rose, Mets get an assistant GM, and Winter ...

Mets Junkies
Part 1: Time to step it up

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 7m

In this segment, I will pick some players who need to step it up, right now. Not just for the Mets, but also for the players themself. First up, right handed pitcher Franklyn Kilome. Kilome got his…

The Mets Police
Reminder, Noah Syndergaard is definitely not in Die Hard

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20m

Although Die Hard is clearly a Christmas Movie, and takes place on December 24th, Noah Syndergaard is not in the film.  He himself said so last year when I first brought this up. I mean if that were Noah It would be pretty cool. But its a ridiculous...

Dave Jauss Pumped to Rejoin the Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 20m

New Mets bench coach Dave Jauss is excited to rejoin the team. He’s pumped about working with Luis Rojas and talent on this roster. Check out http://m.mlb.co...

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - It's What You Don't See That Matters

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 24m

    By  Mike Steffanos  December 22, 2020  Tim Britton had  a very good piece  in  The Athletic  yesterday about new Mets owner Steve Cohen....

Mets Merized
Source: Blue Jays’ Front Office Not Overly Optimistic About Landing Springer

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 54m

According to a source familiar with the Toronto Blue Jays' thinking, their front office is not overly optimistic that they will be able to sign free-agent center fielder George Springer over the M

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 24, 2020

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Christmas Eve dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: A battle of New York could be brewing for DJ LeMahieu

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The latest New York Mets rumors involve the potential for a cross-town battle between the Mets and Yankees for free agent DJ LeMahieu this offseason. In an...

nj.com
Yankees, DJ LeMahieu deal may take until MLB gains clarity on COVID-19 situation | New timeline for negotiations - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Yankees and second baseman DJ LeMahieu don't appear any closer to a deal heading into the holiday season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

