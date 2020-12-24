New York Mets
Mets Morning News for December 24, 2020
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Christmas Eve dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Part 1: Time to step it up
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 8m
In this segment, I will pick some players who need to step it up, right now. Not just for the Mets, but also for the players themself. First up, right handed pitcher Franklyn Kilome. Kilome got his…
Reminder, Noah Syndergaard is definitely not in Die Hard
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 21m
Although Die Hard is clearly a Christmas Movie, and takes place on December 24th, Noah Syndergaard is not in the film. He himself said so last year when I first brought this up. I mean if that were Noah It would be pretty cool. But its a ridiculous...
Dave Jauss Pumped to Rejoin the Mets
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 21m
New Mets bench coach Dave Jauss is excited to rejoin the team. He’s pumped about working with Luis Rojas and talent on this roster. Check out http://m.mlb.co...
Mike's Mets - It's What You Don't See That Matters
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 25m
By Mike Steffanos December 22, 2020 Tim Britton had a very good piece in The Athletic yesterday about new Mets owner Steve Cohen....
Source: Blue Jays’ Front Office Not Overly Optimistic About Landing Springer
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 54m
According to a source familiar with the Toronto Blue Jays' thinking, their front office is not overly optimistic that they will be able to sign free-agent center fielder George Springer over the M
Mets Rumors: A battle of New York could be brewing for DJ LeMahieu
by: Adrian Cervantes — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The latest New York Mets rumors involve the potential for a cross-town battle between the Mets and Yankees for free agent DJ LeMahieu this offseason. In an...
Yankees, DJ LeMahieu deal may take until MLB gains clarity on COVID-19 situation | New timeline for negotiations - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The New York Yankees and second baseman DJ LeMahieu don't appear any closer to a deal heading into the holiday season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
