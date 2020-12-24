Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
57979798_thumbnail

Reminder, Noah Syndergaard is definitely not in Die Hard

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

Although Die Hard is clearly a Christmas Movie, and takes place on December 24th, Noah Syndergaard is not in the film.  He himself said so last year when I first brought this up. I mean if that were Noah It would be pretty cool. But its a ridiculous...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Mets Videos

Dave Jauss Pumped to Rejoin the Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 11m

New Mets bench coach Dave Jauss is excited to rejoin the team. He’s pumped about working with Luis Rojas and talent on this roster. Check out http://m.mlb.co...

Mack's Mets
57979671_thumbnail

Mike's Mets - It's What You Don't See That Matters

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 14m

    By  Mike Steffanos  December 22, 2020  Tim Britton had  a very good piece  in  The Athletic  yesterday about new Mets owner Steve Cohen....

Mets Merized
57979172_thumbnail

Source: Blue Jays’ Front Office Not Overly Optimistic About Landing Springer

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 44m

According to a source familiar with the Toronto Blue Jays' thinking, their front office is not overly optimistic that they will be able to sign free-agent center fielder George Springer over the M

Amazin' Avenue
57978720_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for December 24, 2020

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Christmas Eve dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: A battle of New York could be brewing for DJ LeMahieu

by: Adrian Cervantes Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The latest New York Mets rumors involve the potential for a cross-town battle between the Mets and Yankees for free agent DJ LeMahieu this offseason. In an...

nj.com
56311746_thumbnail

Yankees, DJ LeMahieu deal may take until MLB gains clarity on COVID-19 situation | New timeline for negotiations - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Yankees and second baseman DJ LeMahieu don't appear any closer to a deal heading into the holiday season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

SNY Mets

How would DJ LeMahieu fit in with the Mets? | Baseball Night in New York | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On BNNY, the crew discusses the possibility of the Mets signing DJ LeMahieu and what kind of fit he would be in Queens.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY h...

