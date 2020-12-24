New York Mets
Mets show interest in Korean Infielder
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 37m
The Mets are one of 6-8 teams that have shown interest in 25 year old infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The South Korean native has played his entire career in the KBO. He made his debut at 18 years of age a…
Merry Christmas
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 27m
Mack's Mets is closed today for the holiday. Stay safe and ho ho ho.
Jerry Koosman- Mets All Time Lefthander (Part Three 1974-1985)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
After the Pennant Season: Koosman joined the Mets on a good will baseball tour of Japan after the post season ended. The '74 Mets were a ...
Mets Christmas Gift Better Than Last Year
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
Last year, the New York Mets shocked everyone with a surprise Christmas gift. While we awaited coal, we instead found Dellin Betances under our Christmas tree. This year, Christmas came early. It c…
Scouting Report - 1B - Grant Hussey
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7h
Grant Hussey 1B 6-4 220 Parkersburg South HS (WV) 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - 266. Grant Huss...
Mets' Steve Cohen says team needs to rebuild farm system - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 7h
Steve Cohen, two months into being the new principal owner of the Mets, said he believes in the farm system.
Celebrating the New Culture
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 8h
As I was finishing up yesterday's post , news was breaking on the Mets making another significant front office hire. Former Red Sox assistan...
Alonso Excited For Chili Davis’ Return To Dugout In 2021
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 8h
Believe it or not, New York Mets power hitting first baseman Pete Alonso is already entering the third year of his MLB career in 2021.Alonso joined Jake Brown and former Mets pitcher Nelson Fi
#Nats get their first baseman by @CorneHogeveen #MetsTwitter #Mets #Phillies #Braves #Marlins #MetsJunkies #NLEast https://t.co/jfw48qpqm3Blog / Website
-
#Mets show interest in Korean Infielder by @CorneHogeveen #MetsTwitter #KBO #MLBFilmRoom #MLBNPresents #MetsMonthOfGifts https://t.co/ThFCDNo1xHBlog / Website
-
Mets show interest in Korean Infielder https://t.co/ThFCDN6qG9Blog / Website
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Today's post on Mike's Mets: Celebrating the New Culture Watching the Mets evolve is one of the best Christmas presents ever https://t.co/81TkAZVsil #Mets #LGM https://t.co/skB9TRe9W9Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
