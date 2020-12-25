New York Mets
Mets Trade Target: Joe Musgrove
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 26m
On Christmas Eve, the Nationals made a move with the Pittsburgh Pirates to acquire first baseman Josh Bell. While Bell is far from being the best first baseman in a division that has guys like Fred…
Mets Pursuing KBO Star, Ha-Seong Kim
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 37m
Bae Ji Heon of Navar News reports that the Mets are among at least six teams pursuing KBO star, Ha-Seong Kim. He is expected to get at least a four-year deal worth $7 million or more annually.
Mets All 2010’s Team: Memories
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
As I did this series of posts, I came across some nice memories…
Here’s how the Mets could outsmart and outpitch the league.
by: Matt Netter — Mets 360 3h
It sure feels like Christmas for Mets fans with a deep-pocketed, new owner ready to spend and a capable and familiar President of Baseball Operations ushering in a new front office equipped to reco…
Steve Cohen can’t wait for 2021: ‘Bring on Mets baseball’
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 4h
Steve Cohen is ready to turn the page on 2020. While it’s been a brutal year, Mets fans have taken solace in Cohen becoming the team’s new owner — a fan himself who is as excited
Mets will make substantial investments in tech resources to facilitate player development
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5h
New York Mets' owner Steve Cohen has made fan interaction a priority ever since he took over the club. He has used his Twitter account to engage with fans in a fun and clever way, earning thousands of followers in the process. This week, Cohen...
Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life
by: The Chauncey Show — Talkin' Mets 5h
Mike Silva is joined by Bill Madden, author of the new book "Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life", to give a new look at the man affectionately known as "The Franchise".
Amazin’ Avenue Recommends: Christmas movies and specials
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
We share our recommendations of movies and specials for the occasion.
