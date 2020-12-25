Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets hire Zack Scott as senior VP/assistant GM

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 9m

The New York Mets have hired both finalists for their general manager job. Zack Scott is coming to Queens to join Jared Porter's front office

Mets Junkies
My New York Mets Christmas wishlist (Video)

by: frankdcaggino Mets Junkies 2h

Frank Caggino of Frank About Sports and MetsJunkies gives us his Christmas wishlist and you’re going to want to watch!!

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Flashback Friday: 2015

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h

Previously on Flashback Friday A little piece of me is always watching the Mets in 1970. I was in love with the 1980 Mets. But it wasnt and I didnt. I didnt know how not to. Us?

Mets Merized
Mets Pursuing KBO Star, Ha-Seong Kim

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 8h

Bae Ji Heon of Navar News reports that the Mets are among at least six teams pursuing KBO star, Ha-Seong Kim. He is expected to get at least a four-year deal worth $7 million or more annually.

The Mets Police
Mets All 2010’s Team: Memories

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10h

As I did this series of posts, I came across some nice memories…  

Mets 360
Here’s how the Mets could outsmart and outpitch the league.

by: Matt Netter Mets 360 10h

It sure feels like Christmas for Mets fans with a deep-pocketed, new owner ready to spend and a capable and familiar President of Baseball Operations ushering in a new front office equipped to reco…

New York Post
Steve Cohen can’t wait for 2021: ‘Bring on Mets baseball’

by: Justin Tasch New York Post 11h

Steve Cohen is ready to turn the page on 2020. While it’s been a brutal year, Mets fans have taken solace in Cohen becoming the team’s new owner — a fan himself who is as excited

Empire Sports Media
Mets will make substantial investments in tech resources to facilitate player development

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 12h

New York Mets' owner Steve Cohen has made fan interaction a priority ever since he took over the club. He has used his Twitter account to engage with fans in a fun and clever way, earning thousands of followers in the process. This week, Cohen...

