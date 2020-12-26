Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Finding left-handed relief pitching for the Mets, Part 2

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

We dig a little deeper in free agency for lefties who could give the Mets some relief.

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: George Springer, CF

by: Sam Lebowitz Mets Merized Online 6m

Bats/Throws: R/RAge: 31 (9/19/1989)Traditional Stats: 51 games, .270/.361/.491, 6 doubles, 14 HR, 32 RBIAdvanced Stats: 2.2 bWAR, 1.9 fWAR, 140 OPS+, 146  wRC+Defensive Stats: 3

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - METS' DIVISION RIVALS GETTING BETTER....NOW WHAT?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 12m

So.... While Mets' fans got  clean, abundant coal  in their stockings, the Nationals' fans got an early Christmas present with a bold trade ...

The Mets Police
What do the Fall 1972-Spring 1973 Girl Scout Calendar and the Mets have in common?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 28m

Paul Lukas (aka @uniwatch) sent this my way last week and if you are thinking Off-Season Filler, you are absolutely correct! I am sure it made perfect sense to someone to have the 1972-1973 Girl Scouts uniform catalog cover shoot at Shea Stadium...

Mets Junkies
Free agent target: Masahiro Tanaka

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 47m

The Mets haven’t addressed their rotation besides adding depth in signings like Eickhoff. The rumors are that the Mets are looking at all the options, including Sugano from the Yomiuri Giants…

Daily News
Steve Cohen wins 2020 by making Mets a team to watch again - New York Daily News

by: Mike Lupica NY Daily News 54m

The most interesting sports person in town this year, Steve Cohen, didn’t officially get the Mets until six weeks ago.

nj.com
Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s shoestring budget options, including Kyle Schwarber - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

If the Yankees want to stay under the luxury tax threshold while improving this winter, here’s an idea on how to spend Hal Steinbrenner’s money.

Rising Apple

Mets catcher James McCann is a great upgrade over Wilson Ramos

by: EDWARD BANKER Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

There are more benefits for the New York Mets with the James McCann signing than most realize. For weeks, if not months, most New York Mets scribes, blogge...

