Robinson Cano to play baseball, again.
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
Disgraced New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano will join Estrellas Orientales of the Dominican Winter League beginning starting on Sunday. This will be the third time Cano has joined this tea…
Steve Cohen Unsure About Crossing Luxury Tax Threshold In 2021
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
In a Q&A with the New York Post's Steve Serby, Steve Cohen noted that he wasn't sure if the Mets would pass the luxury tax threshold this coming season. He said at some point, though, the team
Mets360 - Sandy Alderson and the remnants of austerity
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Rob Rogan December 22, 2020 One of the first moves that new Mets owner Steve Cohen announced as he worked through the sale approval p...
Steve Cohen taking ‘fan-centric’ approach to Mets: ‘I want to win for them’
by: View author archive email the author follow — New York Post 3h
Steve Cohen has Mets fans buzzing since officially become the majority owner less than two months ago. He took a break from the holiday season to field some questions via email from The Post’s Steve
Kris Bryant: Potential trade destinations in 2021
by: Sam Cox — Franchise Sports 4h
Kris Bryant trade rumours and destinations. Potential landing spots for Bryant if Chicago Cubs trade him in 2021.
The Mets are reportedly interested in Korean star Ha-Seong Kim
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5h
Robinson Cano, the New York Mets' starting second baseman, will miss the 2021 campaign after being busted using performance-enhancing drugs for the second time in his career. That creates a hole at the keystone, one that the team is, fortunately,...
Extend Michael Conforto And Name Him Captain
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
When new Mets catcher James McCann signed, it was Michael Conforto who reached out to him to welcome him to the team. When manager Luis Rojas was asked to name team leaders, Conforto was the first …
Top Postseason Homers: Pratt | 12/26/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
In celebration of Carlton Fisk and postseason home runs, relive Todd Pratt's walk-off winner against the D-backs in the NLDS
-
Steve Cohen taking 'fan-centric' approach to Mets: 'I want to win for them' https://t.co/BeGIhjbopd https://t.co/iwM4Lv0ybIBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB Network airing Tom Seaver’s 300th win. Tony LaRussa ejected arguing a play at the plate and I heard a strange sound-booing! Think about it, all we’ve heard for almost a year is fake, canned crowd noise. But no boos. I can’t wait to hear the real thing again. BOO! #realfans.TV / Radio Personality
-
😳@MikeGSP @MetsJunkies So far Mike, I'm NOT IMPRESSED with Steve, he's the only guy not to lose$$$ last season plus Canos$$, wtf he waiting forBlog / Website
-
RT @CriollosCaguas: ¡Está sin freno! 🥵🥵 Johneshwy Fargas conectó un HR hoy sábado y lleva nueve juegos consecutivos bateando de hit. Ha jugado en 14 de los 15 compromisos del equipo este año y ha conectado de hit en 13 partidos. #SomosCriollos🐎 https://t.co/9OLtFeFBFuBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeGSP: @GHAM151 @MetsJunkies I doubt he hits .260. Let's hope he hits .250-ish, otherwise his contract doesn't look very smart at all.Blog / Website
-
RT @GHAM151: @MetsJunkies Cmon, same lineup as last year, plus McCaan, he's 260 at best14 HR's, good D, same non threatening crapBlog / Website
