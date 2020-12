Scouting Report - OF - Ryan Holgate

RT @ SeanFlannery13 : @ Joey19591019 DougWilliamsSNY *you’re No I want additions, they just don’t need a “star” They have the makings of a solid bench with Rosy/Guillorme but I wouldn’t mind taking on Almora JR as a 4th OF. Hits lefties well and plays really good defense and still has 2-3yr of control They need depth