SNY letting go of Jonas Schwartz in surprising move
by: Phil Mushnick — New York Post 31m
Jonas Schwartz, an SNY studio regular since 2007, will be let go as of Dec. 31 when his contract expires, The Post has learned. The move seems surprising in that Schwartz handled so much at SNY,
Scouting Report - SS - Davis Diaz
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Davis Diaz SS 5-11 175 Acalanas HS (CA) 12-17-20 - mlb - Q - Some high school players not on the Top 100 that cou...
Cano Goes Yard.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 5h
Robby Cano went Yard in his first game for LIDOM in the Dominican Winter League. Cano was suspended for the 2021 season during this offseason when he tested positive for PED’s. He is eligible to re…
Here's to a Future Lurker
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 5h
This is my first full offseason blogging in a decade. One thing I learned my first time around is to have some writing ideas at the ready fo...
Hall of Fame Pitcher Phil Niekro Passes Away At Age 81
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 6h
Baseball lost another Hall of Fame player on December 26, as Phil Niekro has passed at the age of 81. Earlier this year, Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, Joe Morgan, Whitey Ford, Lou Brock, and Al Kaline a
On having Andres Gimenez and potentially trading for Francisco Lindor
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 9h
Generally speaking we think of the corner positions being the power/offensive positions and the up the middle ones being more defensive oriented. Of course there are exceptions – Mike Piazza could …
Mets among five teams in pursuit of pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 9h
The New York Mets are indeed in the running for star Japanese pitcher, Tomoyuki Sugano, along with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, San Francisco
Free Agent Notes: Sugano, Kluber, Naquin, Blue Jays
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 10h
The Giants are the latest team to be connected to Tomoyuki Sugano, as MLB Network's Jon Morosi tweets that San …
