I maintain (and Mike Bossy politely told me I was crazy) that the Coliseum was louder during that Toronto series than it was even during the Cup years. Long playoff drought, people louder and more demonstrative in public than they were in the 1980s. I stand by that to this day.

Keith Meyer 🍎🌰 HowieRose Enjoyed those 3 in person. So fun after so many terrible years. Roof getting blown off after Bates penalty shot.