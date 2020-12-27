Do Not Sell My Personal Information

SNY letting go of Jonas Schwartz in surprising move

by: Phil Mushnick New York Post 31m

Jonas Schwartz, an SNY studio regular since 2007, will be let go as of Dec. 31 when his contract expires, The Post has learned. The move seems surprising in that Schwartz handled so much at SNY,

Mack's Mets
58034350_thumbnail

Scouting Report - SS - Davis Diaz

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Davis Diaz   SS 5-11 175 Acalanas HS (CA)     12-17-20 - mlb  -   Q - Some high school players not on the Top 100 that cou...

Mets Junkies
58030883_thumbnail

Cano Goes Yard.

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 5h

Robby Cano went Yard in his first game for LIDOM in the Dominican Winter League. Cano was suspended for the 2021 season during this offseason when he tested positive for PED’s. He is eligible to re…

Mike's Mets
58029845_thumbnail

Here's to a Future Lurker

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 5h

This is my first full offseason blogging in a decade. One thing I learned my first time around is to have some writing ideas at the ready fo...

Mets Merized
58029255_thumbnail

Hall of Fame Pitcher Phil Niekro Passes Away At Age 81

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 6h

Baseball lost another Hall of Fame player on December 26, as Phil Niekro has passed at the age of 81. Earlier this year, Tom Seaver, Bob Gibson, Joe Morgan, Whitey Ford, Lou Brock, and Al Kaline a

Mets 360
58025542_thumbnail

On having Andres Gimenez and potentially trading for Francisco Lindor

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 9h

Generally speaking we think of the corner positions being the power/offensive positions and the up the middle ones being more defensive oriented. Of course there are exceptions – Mike Piazza could …

Metro News
58025100_thumbnail

Mets among five teams in pursuit of pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 9h

The New York Mets are indeed in the running for star Japanese pitcher, Tomoyuki Sugano, along with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, San Francisco

MLB Trade Rumors
56760158_thumbnail

Free Agent Notes: Sugano, Kluber, Naquin, Blue Jays

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 10h

The Giants are the latest team to be connected to Tomoyuki Sugano, as MLB Network's Jon Morosi tweets that San &hellip;

