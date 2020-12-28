New York Mets
New York Yankees Analysis: It is time for the Yankees/Mets trade ban to be lifted?
by: William Parlee — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have been mortal enemies since the time of owner George M. Steinbrenner took over the Yankees and declared the team would be the preeminent New York sports team. Ever since then, the two teams have been...
Padres Reach Agreement With Kim
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 24m
The Padres keep it going with acquiring Ha-Seong Kim. The Mets had some interest in the Korean infielder. The 25 year old is coming off a terrific season in the KBO and was seen as one of the bette…
Padres reportedly reach agreement with Mets’ target Ha-Seong Kim
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
Last week, it was reported that the New York Mets were interested in Korean star Ha-Seong Kim, a 25-year old infielder capable of hitting for average, power, stealing some bases, taking some walks, and play good defense at a premium position:...
DraftKings Sportsbook Handle Favors Mets to Win 2021 World Series
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
DraftKings Sportsbook bettors seemingly love the Mets to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Report: KBO Star Ha-Seong Kim To Sign With Padres
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 1h
KBO League star infielder Ha-Seong Kim is expected to sign with the Padres, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Exact terms of the deal have not yet been specified, but Jon Heyman of MLB Netw
MLB rumors: Yankees’ 2020 spring star headed to Taiwan - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
Infielder/outfielder Rosell Herrera will be in Taiwan next year playing in the four-team Chinese Professional Baseball League.
Steve Cohen is waiting for Mets to make winter splash - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
The new Mets owner voiced his impatience on the slow Sunday morning after Christmas.
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers: #10 Steve Zabriskie
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
The Mets have had three great booths over their nearly 60 seasons (where’s the patch???), and the Tim-Ralph-Steve was the sound of the 1980s….you remember the 1980s, that time the Mets won a World Series before spending all of the 1990s, 2000s and...
