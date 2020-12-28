Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Trade Target: Kevin Kiermaier

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

In the same respect in which I think the Mets should make a play at Joe Musgrove, Jared Porter and the Mets should look at the Tampa Bay Rays. With the Tampa Bay Rays just trading away Blake Snell …

The Mets Police
58056030_thumbnail

MHN: Matt Harvey throws one baseball once (video)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

This just in to the Matt Harvey News Desk via correspondent Dave who shares with us that Matt Harvey has thrown one baseball at least one time.  Let’s take a look.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33) No word...

Mack's Mets
58055195_thumbnail

Scouting Report - C - Ryan Wrobleski

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Ryan Wrobleski   C Dallas Baptist     2020 Dallas Baptist stat line - 14-G, 48-AB, .271/.3.27/.563, 3-HR     12-3-20  -   Perfect Gam...

Mets Junkies
58055075_thumbnail

Mets Shouldn’t Overreact

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

The Padres are improving there team in a big way. Trading for two great starting pitchers in Snell, Darvish (looks like its close) and signing Kim. Loads of Mets fans are waiting for the Mets to ma…

New York Post
58054325_thumbnail

Trading aces like Blake Snell is mystifying reason behind Rays’ success: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

Blake Snell had the best pitching season in Rays history in 2018, David Price the second best in 2012. They both won the AL Cy Young in those years. Price was traded 624 days after winning the

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

Padres reportedly reach agreement with Mets’ target Ha-Seong Kim

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3h

Last week, it was reported that the New York Mets were interested in Korean star Ha-Seong Kim, a 25-year old infielder capable of hitting for average, power, stealing some bases, taking some walks, and play good defense at a premium position:...

Elite Sports NY
54616429_thumbnail

DraftKings Sportsbook Handle Favors Mets to Win 2021 World Series

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 3h

DraftKings Sportsbook bettors seemingly love the Mets to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Mets Merized
58045511_thumbnail

Report: KBO Star Ha-Seong Kim To Sign With Padres

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 3h

KBO League star infielder Ha-Seong Kim is expected to sign with the Padres, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Exact terms of the deal have not yet been specified, but Jon Heyman of MLB Netw

Empire Sports Media
54598618_thumbnail

New York Yankees Analysis: Is It time for the Yankees/Mets trade ban to be lifted?

by: William Parlee Empire Sports Media 4h

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have been mortal enemies since the time of owner George M. Steinbrenner took over the Yankees and declared the team would be the preeminent New York sports team. Ever since then, the two teams have been...

