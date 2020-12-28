New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Report - C - Christopher Bernal
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Christopher Bernal C 5-10 190 McAllen HS (TX) PG - Christopher Bernal is a 2021 C/3B with a 5-10 190 lb. f...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MHN: Matt Harvey throws one baseball once (video)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
This just in to the Matt Harvey News Desk via correspondent Dave who shares with us that Matt Harvey has thrown one baseball at least one time. Let’s take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33) No word...
Mets Shouldn’t Overreact
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
The Padres are improving there team in a big way. Trading for two great starting pitchers in Snell, Darvish (looks like its close) and signing Kim. Loads of Mets fans are waiting for the Mets to ma…
Trading aces like Blake Snell is mystifying reason behind Rays’ success: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4h
Blake Snell had the best pitching season in Rays history in 2018, David Price the second best in 2012. They both won the AL Cy Young in those years. Price was traded 624 days after winning the
Padres reportedly reach agreement with Mets’ target Ha-Seong Kim
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 6h
Last week, it was reported that the New York Mets were interested in Korean star Ha-Seong Kim, a 25-year old infielder capable of hitting for average, power, stealing some bases, taking some walks, and play good defense at a premium position:...
DraftKings Sportsbook Handle Favors Mets to Win 2021 World Series
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 6h
DraftKings Sportsbook bettors seemingly love the Mets to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Report: KBO Star Ha-Seong Kim To Sign With Padres
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 6h
KBO League star infielder Ha-Seong Kim is expected to sign with the Padres, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Exact terms of the deal have not yet been specified, but Jon Heyman of MLB Netw
New York Yankees Analysis: Is It time for the Yankees/Mets trade ban to be lifted?
by: William Parlee — Empire Sports Media 6h
The New York Yankees and the New York Mets have been mortal enemies since the time of owner George M. Steinbrenner took over the Yankees and declared the team would be the preeminent New York sports team. Ever since then, the two teams have been...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Can you help us solve the great wing debate? Which is better 🍗?Minors
-
Lot of talent retiring from . Feel like I'm doing this every day. Good luck to Ken ... https://t.co/PSMW8GcBovGame Over: My first season covering the Dodgers was '82. My last day is today. Retiring from the coolest job ever at the perfect time. Forever grateful to: followers and readers for nearly four decades; the Dodgers; execs that launched and grew MLB dot com; & Allan Malamud. -30-Beat Writer / Columnist
-
my Chili Peppers? Red HotMy Lips? Flaming https://t.co/5dqdNCjC7sBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nyproscouts: 🎥: Join @thejessemanning of @BizLunchProd as he welcomes @AdamRubinMedia Associate AD for Strategic Communication at @SBAthletics and former reporter for @NYDNSports and @espn to our IG Live tonight! 🗽⚾️ ⌚️: 8 PM EST 📱: Our @instagram page (@nyproscouts) #NYProScouts | #LGM https://t.co/kPWzb8ot40Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ByMcCullough: Gurnick, King, T.R., Hank, Flanny -- too many institutions to name have retired this winter. Maybe they'll let us back in the clubhouse some day, but writing about ball won't be the same.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Look at that @Mets cap!Residents receive the Covid vaccination at the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus today. These are the first vaccinations administered at the Veterans’ Homes under the Federal Pharmacy Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Michael Schwenk) https://t.co/CdWL8MCv8MOwner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets