Former New York Mets manager Willie Randolph shares an El Duque story from 2006 | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 48m
In this bonus segment from SNY's 2006 New York Mets Reunion on Like We Never Left, former Mets manager Willie Randolph shares a story about pitcher Orlando "...
A Mets dream killed: Yu Darvish
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 34m
Corné Hogeveen wrote a pretty damn good article in how the Mets should target the Cubs ace Yu Darvish and he had me sold. Unfortunately, the Padres are continuing their crazy off-season after tradi…
Jeff McNeil May Need To Be Mets 2021 Third Baseman
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 36m
With Ha-Seong Kim signing with the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets ability to obtain a third baseman grew exponentially more difficult. That’s not to say there aren’t options. Nolan…
The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Wants To Write The Mets TV Broadcasts A Proper Theme Song For Free
by: Ryan Nagelhout — Uproxx 1h
The Strokes already have a song about the Mets, but Casablancas is willing to work for free to give SNY broadcasts a new theme song.
Scouting Report - C - Christopher Bernal
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Christopher Bernal C 5-10 190 McAllen HS (TX) PG - Christopher Bernal is a 2021 C/3B with a 5-10 190 lb. f...
MHN: Matt Harvey throws one baseball once (video)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
This just in to the Matt Harvey News Desk via correspondent Dave who shares with us that Matt Harvey has thrown one baseball at least one time. Let’s take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33) No word...
Trading aces like Blake Snell is mystifying reason behind Rays’ success: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 6h
Blake Snell had the best pitching season in Rays history in 2018, David Price the second best in 2012. They both won the AL Cy Young in those years. Price was traded 624 days after winning the
Padres reportedly reach agreement with Mets’ target Ha-Seong Kim
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 8h
Last week, it was reported that the New York Mets were interested in Korean star Ha-Seong Kim, a 25-year old infielder capable of hitting for average, power, stealing some bases, taking some walks, and play good defense at a premium position:...
But the Darvish deal could be an example of the type of things the #Mets could consider where the return isn’t as much as it would be in a normal offseason, but you eat the $Minors
Darvish deal is agreed to pending medical records. Could be finalized by tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
What a 24-hours it’s been for the Padres.Cubs-Padres deal will be Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to SD for Zach Davies, SS Reginald Preciado, OF Owen Caissie, OF Ismael Mena and SS Yeison Santana, per source.Blogger / Podcaster
Cool. Now do the Mets. https://t.co/nAI6rUcXV0Blogger / Podcaster
Mets 2021: we totally would have won but it’s easier to blame the previous regime than try. (718) 507-TIXXBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets today acquired some new excuses from ownership.I liked the Snell trade for SD, & Ha-Seong Kim's truly intriguing, but SD's best move yet might be adding Yu Darvish, maybe as good as ever at 34. Dominant to close out '19. In 2020: 2.01 ERA, 11 K/9, 95.9 mph. Darvish deal "straight up robbery" in the view of one industry personBlogger / Podcaster
