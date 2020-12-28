The Mets today acquired some new excuses from ownership.

I liked the Snell trade for SD, & Ha-Seong Kim's truly intriguing, but SD's best move yet might be adding Yu Darvish, maybe as good as ever at 34. Dominant to close out '19. In 2020: 2.01 ERA, 11 K/9, 95.9 mph. Darvish deal "straight up robbery" in the view of one industry person