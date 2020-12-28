Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Jeff McNeil May Need To Be Mets 2021 Third Baseman

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 36m

With Ha-Seong Kim signing with the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets ability to obtain a third baseman grew exponentially more difficult. That’s not to say there aren’t options. Nolan…

Mets Junkies
58059102_thumbnail

A Mets dream killed: Yu Darvish

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 34m

Corné Hogeveen wrote a pretty damn good article in how the Mets should target the Cubs ace Yu Darvish and he had me sold. Unfortunately, the Padres are continuing their crazy off-season after tradi…

SNY Mets

Former New York Mets manager Willie Randolph shares an El Duque story from 2006 | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 48m

In this bonus segment from SNY's 2006 New York Mets Reunion on Like We Never Left, former Mets manager Willie Randolph shares a story about pitcher Orlando "...

Uproxx
58058436_thumbnail

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Wants To Write The Mets TV Broadcasts A Proper Theme Song For Free

by: Ryan Nagelhout Uproxx 1h

The Strokes already have a song about the Mets, but Casablancas is willing to work for free to give SNY broadcasts a new theme song.

Mack's Mets
58057326_thumbnail

Scouting Report - C - Christopher Bernal

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Christopher Bernal   C      5-10      190      McAllen HS (TX)     PG  -   Christopher Bernal is a 2021 C/3B with a 5-10 190 lb. f...

The Mets Police
58056030_thumbnail

MHN: Matt Harvey throws one baseball once (video)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4h

This just in to the Matt Harvey News Desk via correspondent Dave who shares with us that Matt Harvey has thrown one baseball at least one time.  Let’s take a look.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33) No word...

New York Post
58054325_thumbnail

Trading aces like Blake Snell is mystifying reason behind Rays’ success: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 6h

Blake Snell had the best pitching season in Rays history in 2018, David Price the second best in 2012. They both won the AL Cy Young in those years. Price was traded 624 days after winning the

Empire Sports Media
49744704_thumbnail

Padres reportedly reach agreement with Mets’ target Ha-Seong Kim

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 8h

Last week, it was reported that the New York Mets were interested in Korean star Ha-Seong Kim, a 25-year old infielder capable of hitting for average, power, stealing some bases, taking some walks, and play good defense at a premium position:...

