RT @ JohnCerilli : Nope, not an #UglyChristmasSweater , just the most awesomest @ Mets sweater EVER! 🤘 Thanks to the incredibly creative folks at @ The7Line for the great design. And for those of you unfamiliar with the #MetsHomeRunApple , some photos to bring you up to speed. #LGM #Mets ⚾️ 🍎 https://t.co/vaenJg08at