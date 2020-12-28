I love how Mr Cohen is just telling it like it is here. No spin, no fluff. To many who have criticized him for this, yes, free agents dont cost talent back (except if they sign a QO player), but while FA are a part of organization building, this is still going to be a process.

Steven Cohen Hey , Give the Padres credit. They had a top 5 farm system that gave them flexibility to trade for Snell. Newsflash, the Mets farm system needs to be replenished .