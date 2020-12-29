New York Mets
Tom Brennan - METS' 5th OUTFIELDER CANDIDATES
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2h
(Before I begin: THE SAN DIEGO PADRES ARE THROWING DOWN THE GAUNTLET! Getting Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and the Korean IF? How will the Met...
Excusing Uncle Steve offers excuse why the Mets didn’t make moves like the Padres
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
There are a band of picketers outside my house wearing Uncle Steve T-Shirts, and that’s OK, but I wanted to share with you the excuse making. In a tweet, Mets owner Steve Cohen said “Hey, Give the Padres credit. They had a top 5 farm system that...
Best of BP: Tom Seaver and His Times
by: Steven Goldman — Baseball Prospectus 1h
The greatest player in Mets history died at the age of 75.
Mets Morning News for December 29, 2020
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Cohen: “Newsflash, The Mets Farm System Needs To Be Replenished”
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
If the new Mets administration hadn't let you know enough about the lack of depth in the Mets farm system, Steve Cohen took to Twitter Monday night offering a reminder: "Newsflash, the Mets farm s
New York Mets: Padres Trades Proves Free Agency Belongs to the Mets
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The last 48 hours were the first time the New York Mets played second fiddle to another team this offseason. The San Diego Padres made two major trades, which brought in Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. Both players make the Padres significantly better,...
Free Agent Target: Justin Wilson
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
The Mets adressed their bullpen with the addition of Trevor May this offseason. With most of the bullpen spots taken care of, I see just one addition to the pen on a MLB deal. The Mets don’t …
How Padres’ latest additions affect Yankees’ shot of retaining DJ LeMahieu, Masahiro Tanaka - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The San Diego Padres traded for Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell on Sunday night, then signed Korean slugging infielder Ha-Seong Kim on Monday afternoon.
DJ LeMahieu: A Mets Pipe Dream. https://t.co/GrBt0Fa9jABlog / Website
Mets Trade Target: Carlos Carrasco https://t.co/5iWEMXPu0lBlog / Website
TAKE 30% OFF THESE THREE FLAGS! Code is FLAG30. Use it at checkout. https://t.co/mzRIecRU61Super Fan
I think that’s a lot of lefties in the #Mets OF w/ none of them being a True CF’er. Tough one.@MetsJunkies @CorneHogeveen Great article! What are your thoughts on the Mets trading for Bryant and also taking on Heywards salary in order to get a prospect in return from the Cubs?Blog / Website
😂@MetsJunkies If by pounce you mean look completely the other way than I totally agree.Blog / Website
#Mets Trade Target: Luis Castillo by @CorneHogeveen #MetsMonthOfGifts #MetsTwitter #LGM #MetsJunkies #MLBOffseason #MLBTonight #MLB https://t.co/pQVYhbT4L8Blog / Website
