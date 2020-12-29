Do Not Sell My Personal Information

57058872_thumbnail

Excusing Uncle Steve offers excuse why the Mets didn’t make moves like the Padres

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

There are a band of picketers outside my house wearing Uncle Steve T-Shirts, and that’s OK, but I wanted to share with you the excuse making. In a tweet, Mets owner Steve Cohen said “Hey, Give the Padres credit. They had a top 5 farm system that...

Baseball Prospectus
55234429_thumbnail

Best of BP: Tom Seaver and His Times

by: Steven Goldman Baseball Prospectus 1h

The greatest player in Mets history died at the age of 75.

Amazin' Avenue
58065490_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for December 29, 2020

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mets Merized
58065478_thumbnail

Cohen: “Newsflash, The Mets Farm System Needs To Be Replenished”

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 1h

If the new Mets administration hadn't let you know enough about the lack of depth in the Mets farm system, Steve Cohen took to Twitter Monday night offering a reminder: "Newsflash, the Mets farm s

Empire Sports Media
56967038_thumbnail

New York Mets: Padres Trades Proves Free Agency Belongs to the Mets

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

The last 48 hours were the first time the New York Mets played second fiddle to another team this offseason. The San Diego Padres made two major trades, which brought in Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. Both players make the Padres significantly better,...

Mack's Mets
58064852_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - METS' 5th OUTFIELDER CANDIDATES

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 2h

(Before I begin: THE SAN DIEGO PADRES ARE THROWING DOWN THE GAUNTLET!  Getting Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and the Korean IF?  How will the Met...

Mets Junkies
58064759_thumbnail

Free Agent Target: Justin Wilson

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets adressed their bullpen with the addition of Trevor May this offseason. With most of the bullpen spots taken care of, I see just one addition to the pen on a MLB deal. The Mets don’t …

nj.com
58064665_thumbnail

How Padres’ latest additions affect Yankees’ shot of retaining DJ LeMahieu, Masahiro Tanaka - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The San Diego Padres traded for Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell on Sunday night, then signed Korean slugging infielder Ha-Seong Kim on Monday afternoon.

