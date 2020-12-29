Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Why did Padres and not Mets make big splash? Steve Cohen reacts with an excuse - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Mets new owner Steve Cohen is a billionaire, but the small-market San Diego Padres made the biggest headlines of the offseason in a span of 24 hours this week by trading prospects for two aces as well as signing a star infielder from Korea.

Mets Merized
57508802_thumbnail

Even 2020 Had A Silver Lining For Mets

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 11m

The 2020 MLB season may have only been sixty games long. The Mets may have gone 26-34. They may have still not even made it into the playoffs, despite it being expanded. There may not have been fa

Mets 360
52054508_thumbnail

My top 10 positive moments/streaks for the 2020 Mets

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 30m

It’s been said that in a few days, at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, we’ll all have perfect 2020 hindsight. Until then, we’ll have to rely on faulty memories about this most challenging of years. Basebal…

Mack's Mets
58068814_thumbnail

ballnine - MY HOF BALLOT

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 41m

  By  Kevin Kernan  December 23, 2020  C hristmas comes but once a year. Same for my Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame b...

MLB Trade Rumors
53961115_thumbnail

Latest On Phillies, J.T. Realmuto

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 49m

The Phillies reportedly have not made an offer to star catcher J.T. Realmuto in free agency. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

amNewYork
58067552_thumbnail

Steve Cohen gives kudos to Padres, stresses Mets farm system revamp | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

The San Diego Padres went all out over a 24-hour span from Sunday to Monday, quickly becoming the early winners of Major League Baseball's offseason. 

Mets Junkies
58067305_thumbnail

Mets Trade Target: Carlos Carrasco

by: Del Alba Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets missed out on both Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. The Padres were able to acquire both of those pitchers in less than 24 hours without having to give up any of their top farm assets. This see…

The Mets Police
57058872_thumbnail

Excusing Uncle Steve offers excuse why the Mets didn’t make moves like the Padres

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

There are a band of picketers outside my house wearing Uncle Steve T-Shirts, and that’s OK, but I wanted to share with you the excuse making. In a tweet, Mets owner Steve Cohen said “Hey, Give the Padres credit. They had a top 5 farm system that...

Baseball Prospectus
55234429_thumbnail

Best of BP: Tom Seaver and His Times

by: Steven Goldman Baseball Prospectus 3h

The greatest player in Mets history died at the age of 75.

