Count On Mets Using Scouting And Analytics
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 2h
Analytics has taken baseball to a different level. Though scouting is still an important part of the game, and with baseball owners continuing to make substantial cutbacks in that department, ther
Even 2020 Had A Silver Lining For Mets
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 12m
The 2020 MLB season may have only been sixty games long. The Mets may have gone 26-34. They may have still not even made it into the playoffs, despite it being expanded. There may not have been fa
My top 10 positive moments/streaks for the 2020 Mets
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 30m
It’s been said that in a few days, at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, we’ll all have perfect 2020 hindsight. Until then, we’ll have to rely on faulty memories about this most challenging of years. Basebal…
ballnine - MY HOF BALLOT
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 42m
By Kevin Kernan December 23, 2020 C hristmas comes but once a year. Same for my Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame b...
Latest On Phillies, J.T. Realmuto
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 50m
The Phillies reportedly have not made an offer to star catcher J.T. Realmuto in free agency. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Steve Cohen gives kudos to Padres, stresses Mets farm system revamp | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
The San Diego Padres went all out over a 24-hour span from Sunday to Monday, quickly becoming the early winners of Major League Baseball's offseason.
Mets Trade Target: Carlos Carrasco
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 2h
The Mets missed out on both Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. The Padres were able to acquire both of those pitchers in less than 24 hours without having to give up any of their top farm assets. This see…
Excusing Uncle Steve offers excuse why the Mets didn’t make moves like the Padres
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
There are a band of picketers outside my house wearing Uncle Steve T-Shirts, and that’s OK, but I wanted to share with you the excuse making. In a tweet, Mets owner Steve Cohen said “Hey, Give the Padres credit. They had a top 5 farm system that...
Best of BP: Tom Seaver and His Times
by: Steven Goldman — Baseball Prospectus 3h
The greatest player in Mets history died at the age of 75.
Tweets
Meet the #Mets Prospects: Shortstop Ronny Mauricio by @MetsHangout #MetsTwitter #MetsJunkies #LGM #MLB #MLBNHotStove #MLBOffseason https://t.co/f4iLvGwpFtBlog / Website
RT @tj_mcneill: I don’t know. Lamahieu is better. https://t.co/U1m55vp0ATBlog / Website
RT @jcajigas21: @MetsJunkies PassBlog / Website
RT @ralphamsden: Long Live @Andrew_Luberda- One of Us https://t.co/Gm44PeZ3EFBeat Writer / Columnist
The ‘86 Mets are in @TheThrowbackLg semifinals, @joshlewinstuff on the call. Find out if they will go all the way to the finals. https://t.co/WIbaFy349VBlogger / Podcaster
No, because his tweet was right. Brodie Van Wagenen drained the farm system. Brodie traded so many prospects for peanuts it’s hard to count.Did the @StevenACohen2 tweet about Blake Snell and the Mets farm system feel like an excuse? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
