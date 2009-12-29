New York Mets
Phillies, Dodgers, and Rays Complete Three-Team Deal
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 1h
As most know, the Rays agreed to send Blake Snell to San Diego for a package of players. With their return though, the Rays needed to clear a roster space. In order to do so, the Rays announced th
Report: Phillies have yet to offer JT Realmuto a contract - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 18m
The Philadelphia Phillies’ sudden pivot from crying poor to trying to retain the best catcher in baseball at least offers hope that they’ll attempt to remain competitive in 2021. After MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that re-signing JT Realmuto was...
2020’s most overrated and over-hated figures in MLB
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
We have nearly finished our hellish journey through the epically craptastic year that has been 2020. But first, we must render who and what in baseball (and a few other areas) was overrated and
The 2020 Oscar’s Cap Awards
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Considering he didnt file a single column all year, Oscar Madison had a pretty good 2020. The more ephemeral it goes, the better it gets. Well, not every episode. Gosh, who didnt?
Steve Cohen: ‘The Mets’ farm system needs to be replenished’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
The baseball world is in awe after the San Diego Padres made three high-profile moves to greatly improve their roster in a span of 36 hours. First, they traded for Tampa Bay Rays' ace Blake Snell, then they agreed to terms with Korean shortstop Ha-Seo
Mets360 - My top 10 positive moments/streaks for the 2020 Mets
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Brian Joura December 29, 2020 It’s been said that in a few days, at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, we’ll all have perfect 2020 hindsight. U...
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers: #9 Ron Darling
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Every booth has a hierarchy, and much like yesterday’s selection of Steve Zabriskie, Ron is the third man in a booth with two big egos. Ron, always the quiet man doing great work in the shadows, whether on the mound or in the booth – and a favorite...
Baseball Hall of Fame 2021: Filling out the ideal ballot | Curt Schilling and these 4 stars earned my vote - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
Here’s how I voted on the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
RT @SimplyAmazinPod: new episode is LIVE! 🔥🔥🔥 @Jacob_Resnick returned to discuss the suddenly popping MLB offseason and what NYM can do to get involved in the fun Apple: https://t.co/GmtfS9tMro Spotify: https://t.co/7sVdLS6TJsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYDNSports: The Mets’ new owner, in one compact 30-word tweet, did two things on Monday night: took a shot at Brodie Van Wagenen and boldly told it like it is. @deeshathosar https://t.co/0SISNF4txXBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets’ new owner, in one compact 30-word tweet, did two things on Monday night: took a shot at Brodie Van Wagenen and boldly told it like it is. @deeshathosar https://t.co/0SISNF4txXNewspaper / Magazine
I wrote this the day after the signing. It’s been eleven plus years of watching the Mets incompetently screw up and me saying so in real time.December 29, 2009: The New York @Mets signed Jason Bay to a four-year deal worth approximately $66 million that includes a vesting option for a fifth year for an additional $14 million. SPOILER ALERT: Bay never made it to a fifth season. #Mets #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/jMYqaqUxWcBlogger / Podcaster
Who ISN’T delighted to read bout the star-studded year in Mets pop culture? https://t.co/Z7MoHaQDriBlogger / Podcaster
Tough going for Cubs fans right now, as they’re watching an ownership worth billions continue to shed salary. And in this case, looking to deal one of the best catchers in the game who won’t hit free agency until 2023.The Chicago #Cubs, after trading Yu Darvish and non-tendering Kyle Schwarber, are now extensively shopping catcher Willson Contreras. Contreras is projected to earn at least $5 million and perhaps as much as $7.4 million in salary arbitration, per @mlbtraderumorsBlogger / Podcaster
