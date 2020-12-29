New York Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Thatcher Hurd
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 35m
Thatcher Hurd RHP 6-4 205 Acalanes HS (CA) 12-20-20 - Joe @JoeDoyleMiLB RHP Thatcher Hurd ...
Steve Cohen points out weakness in Mets' farm system - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
The San Diego Padres are making noise this offseason following a pair of blockbuster trades in which they hardly gave up anything in return.
Report: Phillies have yet to offer JT Realmuto a contract - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 2h
The Philadelphia Phillies’ sudden pivot from crying poor to trying to retain the best catcher in baseball at least offers hope that they’ll attempt to remain competitive in 2021. After MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that re-signing JT Realmuto was...
Phillies, Dodgers, and Rays Complete Three-Team Deal
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 3h
As most know, the Rays agreed to send Blake Snell to San Diego for a package of players. With their return though, the Rays needed to clear a roster space. In order to do so, the Rays announced th
2020’s most overrated and over-hated figures in MLB
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 4h
We have nearly finished our hellish journey through the epically craptastic year that has been 2020. But first, we must render who and what in baseball (and a few other areas) was overrated and
The 2020 Oscar’s Cap Awards
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
Considering he didnt file a single column all year, Oscar Madison had a pretty good 2020. The more ephemeral it goes, the better it gets. Well, not every episode. Gosh, who didnt?
Steve Cohen: ‘The Mets’ farm system needs to be replenished’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5h
The baseball world is in awe after the San Diego Padres made three high-profile moves to greatly improve their roster in a span of 36 hours. First, they traded for Tampa Bay Rays' ace Blake Snell, then they agreed to terms with Korean shortstop Ha-Seo
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers: #9 Ron Darling
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
Every booth has a hierarchy, and much like yesterday’s selection of Steve Zabriskie, Ron is the third man in a booth with two big egos. Ron, always the quiet man doing great work in the shadows, whether on the mound or in the booth – and a favorite...
