New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Thatcher Hurd

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 35m

  Thatcher Hurd   RHP      6-4      205      Acalanes HS (CA)     12-20-20 - Joe @JoeDoyleMiLB   RHP Thatcher Hurd  ...

Daily News
Steve Cohen points out weakness in Mets' farm system - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

The San Diego Padres are making noise this offseason following a pair of blockbuster trades in which they hardly gave up anything in return.

Metro News
Report: Phillies have yet to offer JT Realmuto a contract - Metro Philadelphia

by: Joseph Pantorno Metro News 2h

The Philadelphia Phillies’ sudden pivot from crying poor to trying to retain the best catcher in baseball at least offers hope that they’ll attempt to remain competitive in 2021.  After MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that re-signing JT Realmuto was...

Mets Merized
Phillies, Dodgers, and Rays Complete Three-Team Deal

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 3h

As most know, the Rays agreed to send Blake Snell to San Diego for a package of players. With their return though, the Rays needed to clear a roster space. In order to do so, the Rays announced th

New York Post
2020’s most overrated and over-hated figures in MLB

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 4h

We have nearly finished our hellish journey through the epically craptastic year that has been 2020. But first, we must render who and what in baseball (and a few other areas) was overrated and

Faith and Fear in Flushing

The 2020 Oscar’s Cap Awards

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h

Considering he didnt file a single column all year, Oscar Madison had a pretty good 2020. The more ephemeral it goes, the better it gets. Well, not every episode. Gosh, who didnt?

Empire Sports Media
Steve Cohen: ‘The Mets’ farm system needs to be replenished’

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 5h

The baseball world is in awe after the San Diego Padres made three high-profile moves to greatly improve their roster in a span of 36 hours. First, they traded for Tampa Bay Rays' ace Blake Snell, then they agreed to terms with Korean shortstop Ha-Seo

The Mets Police
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers: #9 Ron Darling

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5h

Every booth has a hierarchy, and much like yesterday’s selection of Steve Zabriskie, Ron is the third man in a booth with two big egos.  Ron, always the quiet man doing great work in the shadows, whether on the mound or in the booth – and a favorite...

Tweets