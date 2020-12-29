New York Mets
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 7): Hey mom, I’m the GM!!
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The gang kisses their moms on their cheek goodbye as they take on the role of Mets GM… well, kinda. Ok, not really, but listen to what we would do if we were GM’s.
Scouting Report - 1B - Cade Beloso
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4m
Cade Beloso 1B 6-0 235 LSU 2020 LSU stat line - 64-AB, .313/.353/.453, 1-HR College Baseball Daily - 4. Cade Beloso ...
Mets Hire Zack Scott, Cohen's Shot At Brodie And What Move Is Next
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 1h
The Mets hired former Red Sox analytics guru Zack Scott as their assistant GM, the guys break down why this is a huge get for the franchise. On Twitter, Steve Cohen takes a minor (and true) shot at Brodie. Joe and Connor look ahead to the Sugano...
Steve Cohen points out weakness in Mets' farm system - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
The San Diego Padres are making noise this offseason following a pair of blockbuster trades in which they hardly gave up anything in return.
Report: Phillies have yet to offer JT Realmuto a contract - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 4h
The Philadelphia Phillies’ sudden pivot from crying poor to trying to retain the best catcher in baseball at least offers hope that they’ll attempt to remain competitive in 2021. After MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that re-signing JT Realmuto was...
Phillies, Dodgers, and Rays Complete Three-Team Deal
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 5h
As most know, the Rays agreed to send Blake Snell to San Diego for a package of players. With their return though, the Rays needed to clear a roster space. In order to do so, the Rays announced th
2020’s most overrated and over-hated figures in MLB
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 6h
We have nearly finished our hellish journey through the epically craptastic year that has been 2020. But first, we must render who and what in baseball (and a few other areas) was overrated and
The 2020 Oscar’s Cap Awards
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h
Considering he didnt file a single column all year, Oscar Madison had a pretty good 2020. The more ephemeral it goes, the better it gets. Well, not every episode. Gosh, who didnt?
- More Mets Tweets