Clock ticking for Mets to strike deal with Tomoyuki Sugano
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 48m
Unlike the vast window that remains open for most free agents to sign, one player drawing interest from the Mets is on the clock to strike a deal. Tomoyuki Sugano, a Japanese right-hander who was
Domestic Violence Allegations Against Omar Vizquel Should Have Same Impact On Barry Bonds In Hall Of Fame Voting
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 27m
When it comes to Omar Vizquel’s Hall of Fame case, it’s predicated more on opinion than anything substantive. Essentially, some people liked his defense, so they want to vote for him. I…
Eating Your Vegetables
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
When I was a kid, my brother and I were raised by my maternal grandmother after my underequipped Mom punted on the responsibility. My grandm...
Scouting Report - 1B - Cade Beloso
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Cade Beloso 1B 6-0 235 LSU 2020 LSU stat line - 64-AB, .313/.353/.453, 1-HR College Baseball Daily - 4. Cade Beloso ...
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 7): Hey mom, I’m the GM!!
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3h
The gang kisses their moms on their cheek goodbye as they take on the role of Mets GM… well, kinda. Ok, not really, but listen to what we would do if we were GM’s.
Mets Hire Zack Scott, Cohen's Shot At Brodie And What Move Is Next
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 3h
The Mets hired former Red Sox analytics guru Zack Scott as their assistant GM, the guys break down why this is a huge get for the franchise. On Twitter, Steve Cohen takes a minor (and true) shot at Brodie. Joe and Connor look ahead to the Sugano...
Steve Cohen points out weakness in Mets' farm system - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5h
The San Diego Padres are making noise this offseason following a pair of blockbuster trades in which they hardly gave up anything in return.
Report: Phillies have yet to offer JT Realmuto a contract - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 6h
The Philadelphia Phillies’ sudden pivot from crying poor to trying to retain the best catcher in baseball at least offers hope that they’ll attempt to remain competitive in 2021. After MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that re-signing JT Realmuto was...
