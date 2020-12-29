New York Mets
John Milner (The Hammer): 1973 N.L. Champion Mets First Baseman (1971-1977)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
John David Milner was born December 28, 1949 in Atlanta Georgia. In 1966 The Milwaukee Braves moved to Atlanta & Milners baseball idol;...
Remembering Mets History (1973): The Hammer Has Back to Back Walk Off Hit Games
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Tuesday August 21st, 1973: At this point in time, Yogi Berra's Mets were in last place (56-67) but ready to make their move to capture th...
Domestic Violence Allegations Against Omar Vizquel Should Have Same Impact On Barry Bonds In Hall Of Fame Voting
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
When it comes to Omar Vizquel’s Hall of Fame case, it’s predicated more on opinion than anything substantive. Essentially, some people liked his defense, so they want to vote for him. I…
Clock ticking for Mets to strike deal with Tomoyuki Sugano
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
Unlike the vast window that remains open for most free agents to sign, one player drawing interest from the Mets is on the clock to strike a deal. Tomoyuki Sugano, a Japanese right-hander who was
Eating Your Vegetables
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 5h
When I was a kid, my brother and I were raised by my maternal grandmother after my underequipped Mom punted on the responsibility. My grandm...
Scouting Report - 1B - Cade Beloso
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
Cade Beloso 1B 6-0 235 LSU 2020 LSU stat line - 64-AB, .313/.353/.453, 1-HR College Baseball Daily - 4. Cade Beloso ...
The Mets Junkies Podcast (Episode 7): Hey mom, I’m the GM!!
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 7h
The gang kisses their moms on their cheek goodbye as they take on the role of Mets GM… well, kinda. Ok, not really, but listen to what we would do if we were GM’s.
Mets Hire Zack Scott, Cohen's Shot At Brodie And What Move Is Next
by: N/A — That's So Mets Podcast 7h
The Mets hired former Red Sox analytics guru Zack Scott as their assistant GM, the guys break down why this is a huge get for the franchise. On Twitter, Steve Cohen takes a minor (and true) shot at Brodie. Joe and Connor look ahead to the Sugano...
Steve Cohen points out weakness in Mets' farm system - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 9h
The San Diego Padres are making noise this offseason following a pair of blockbuster trades in which they hardly gave up anything in return.
This dude was the worst general manager I’ve ever seen in my lifeBrodie Van Wagenen said the Mets didn't think Zack Wheeler was worth the money he got from the Phillies.Blogger / Podcaster
People didn’t want Wheeler at 5/118 but do want Bauer at 5/180? I don’t think those people exist, but we gotta get those likes don’t we folks.Blogger / Podcaster
Hopefully, #Mets season ticket holders won't be making payments for much longer. Steve Cohen said he would look into it. Merry Christmas 🎅 🎄Beat Writer / Columnist
Before the 2019 season, the Mets signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $137.5 million extension. It is MLB’s Greatest Bargain ™️ .Interested teams suggest Trevor Bauer seeks a 5- or 6-year deal for $36M to $40M (about $200M). Bauer is coming off a brilliant Cy Young season but the star market is slow. The record AAV is $36M by Bauer’s UCLA teammate Gerrit Cole. Agent Rachel Luba declines comment on talks.Beat Writer / Columnist
