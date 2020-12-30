New York Mets
New York Mets: Latest Report on Trevor Bauer May Change Their Plans
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 32m
According to Jon Heyman, Trevor Bauer is looking for a boatload of money from whichever team signs him. The 2020 Cy Young award winner wants a five to a six-year deal with a $36M to $40M annual average value. The outrageous asking price should make...
Mets Morning News for December 30, 2020
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Reese Kaplan -- The Waiting Game Is Mighty Stressful for Mets Fans
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 39m
For Mets fans this off-season has been a highly emotional one, both in good ways and in bad ways. We understood the sale of the team was go...
Let’s talk about the Padres and Tomoyuki Sugano
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 40m
Introducing Blake Zeff
MLB rumors: Yankees, beware! Dodgers ‘definitely in mix’ for DJ LeMahieu - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Free agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu reportedly is seeking a five-year contract worth about $110 million.
Morning Briefing: How Much Money Does Trevor Bauer Want?
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good Morning, Mets fans! This is my first of what I hope to be many morning briefings. Let's get into it.Latest Mets NewsTrevor Bauer is allegedly looking for a five- or six-year deal worth ov
MLB rumors: Yankees (and many others?) ‘not in’ on Trevor Bauer; Josh Hader on block? Francisco Lindor to Mets? Rays deal again - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Josh Hader and the Yankees have been linked in occasional trade rumors for a couple years, but is the Brewers closer even available? Here is the latest on that along with updates on free agents Trevor Bauer and J.T. Realmuto. Also, there is news on...
Three Mets fan favorites who might be in another uniform before Opening Day
by: Zachary Rotman — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
The New York Mets have a deep roster, but a lot of holes. In order to fill those holes, they might have to look into trading some fan favorites. In the fir...
