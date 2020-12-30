Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 12m

The race for George Springer has narrowed down to two teams.

New York Post
Trevor Bauer goes after MLB reporter on Twitter over alleged contract demands

by: Justin Tasch New York Post 3m

Trevor Bauer is apparently not a big fan of Jon Heyman. Bauer, the top MLB free-agent pitcher who’s never shy about firing off opinions on Twitter, once again went after the MLB reporter after

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets and George Springer still far apart; Trevor Bauer seeking upward of $40 million per year - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Dec 30, 2020 at 1:56 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 12m

Here is Wednesday's hot stove buzz

Mets Merized
Martino: George Springer Looking for $150 Million

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 23m

According to a report from Andy Martino of SNY, free agent outfielder George Springer is "still asking for well over $150 million".Springer, 31, has been heavily linked to the Mets and Blue Ja

Forbes

How Can Baseball Players Be Better Compensated? Fay Vincent Has An Idea

by: Christian Red Forbes 34m

The former MLB commissioner thinks the players need to explore becoming stakeholders in teams.

Metro News
With money Trevor Bauer apparently wants, Mets could check off multiple boxes instead | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Trevor Bauer's apparent desired contract may have just placed himself right out of the New York Mets' price range, even with the surge of funds that came with

The Mets Police
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers: #8 Gary Cohen

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Gary Cohen will someday be in the Hall of Fame, not just the Mets one, but the one in Cooperstown. Gary should be praised for an old-fashioned ascension, coming up from the minors to having a 30+ year run with the Mets.    He’s been the voice of the...

Mets 360
Wednesday catch-all thread (12/30/20)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish

