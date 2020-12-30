New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Mets and George Springer still far apart; Trevor Bauer seeking upward of $40 million per year - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Dec 30, 2020 at 1:56 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 12m
Here is Wednesday's hot stove buzz
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Trevor Bauer goes after MLB reporter on Twitter over alleged contract demands
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 3m
Trevor Bauer is apparently not a big fan of Jon Heyman. Bauer, the top MLB free-agent pitcher who’s never shy about firing off opinions on Twitter, once again went after the MLB reporter after
Race for George Springer down to Mets, Blue Jays: source - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 13m
The race for George Springer has narrowed down to two teams.
Martino: George Springer Looking for $150 Million
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 23m
According to a report from Andy Martino of SNY, free agent outfielder George Springer is "still asking for well over $150 million".Springer, 31, has been heavily linked to the Mets and Blue Ja
How Can Baseball Players Be Better Compensated? Fay Vincent Has An Idea
by: Christian Red — Forbes 34m
The former MLB commissioner thinks the players need to explore becoming stakeholders in teams.
With money Trevor Bauer apparently wants, Mets could check off multiple boxes instead | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
Trevor Bauer's apparent desired contract may have just placed himself right out of the New York Mets' price range, even with the surge of funds that came with
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers: #8 Gary Cohen
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Gary Cohen will someday be in the Hall of Fame, not just the Mets one, but the one in Cooperstown. Gary should be praised for an old-fashioned ascension, coming up from the minors to having a 30+ year run with the Mets. He’s been the voice of the...
Wednesday catch-all thread (12/30/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Awful. Also mets tickets on sale at (718) 507-TIXX. We will totally have full stadiums this summer.Ireland will return to a full lockdown until "at least" Jan. 31, the prime minister says, with Level 5 restrictions including a ban on household visits and the closure of nonessential shops. Follow live updates: https://t.co/4FLOlt772G https://t.co/J4QlBaqPlvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Springer wanting $150M isn’t outrageous. With that said, there should be no rush. Always try to get a better deal As I’ve said on @ThatsSoMetsPod, the big FA’s markets aren’t really that developed yet. The big fish very well may not be signing for a bit here. Have to be patientMinors
-
“Steve Cohen’s Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the final clubs competing to land the high-priced outfielder, a source told the Daily News.”The George Springer sweepstakes is down to two teams. Yes, the Mets are still in. Story ⤵️ https://t.co/K3RO5lzj8dBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you look at FanGraphs’ WAR to dollars value, which places a monetary worth based on WAR, Springer has regularly been worth over $25 million a year. His $211.8 million value divided by his seven seasons equals $30.26 million a season. #MetsLooks like Mets fans are good with giving George Springer $150 million. https://t.co/yVPBMSvi64Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheFaithLogan: New Year’s Reflections (via Instagram) #NewYear #NewYear2021 #NewYearsEve #NewYearsResolution #Goodbye2020 #Hello2021 #WednesdayThoughts #Quote #Writing https://t.co/t7iY4a47ktBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ready for another round of the Mets Pop Culture Quiz? In a battle for the ages, Noah Syndergaard and Robert Gsellman square off to see who knows more about pop culture: https://t.co/zAHALJ1lswTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets