Tony Tarasco Hired as Mets First Base Coach
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Mets have announced the hiring of Tony Tarasco to become their new first base coach for the 2021 season. Tarasco will also be tasked with coaching duties for the outfield and baserunn
Mets’ target George Springer is expected to delay his free agency ‘well into’ January and wants $150 million
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
To the contrary of what was reported by some unreliable sources around Christmas, George Springer isn't close to signing a multi-year contract with the New York Mets or any other team. Free agency has been going slower than anticipated, as teams are...
Trevor Bauer goes after MLB reporter on Twitter over alleged contract demands
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 2h
Trevor Bauer is apparently not a big fan of Jon Heyman. Bauer, the top MLB free-agent pitcher who’s never shy about firing off opinions on Twitter, once again went after the MLB reporter after
MLB rumors: Mets and George Springer still far apart; Trevor Bauer seeking upward of $40 million per year - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Dec 30, 2020 at 1:56 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Here is Wednesday's hot stove buzz
Mets won't announce the full coaching staff until at least next week, with it possible there will be further additions or reassignments. To this point Dave Jauss has replaced Hensley Meulens as bench coach, and Tony Tarasco replacing Tony DeFrancesco as first base/OF coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
NEWS: The #Mets have brought Tony Tarasco on as the first base coach for the 2021 season.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets have named Tony Tarasco as their first base coach for 2021 https://t.co/oH5n9uSaIrTV / Radio Network
New Post: Tony Tarasco Hired as Mets First Base Coach https://t.co/RYsSrSSPgl #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
