Tony Tarasco Hired as Mets First Base Coach

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

58097743_thumbnail

Mets hire Tarasco as first-base coach

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

The New York Mets today announced that they have named Tony Tarasco the club’s major league first base coach for 2021. Tarasco will also oversee New York’s outfielders and baserunning. Tarasco, 50, spent the last five years as the San Diego Padres’...

58097247_thumbnail

Mets hire a familiar face

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 29m

56073123_thumbnail

Press release: Mets name Tony Tarasco to coaching staff | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 36m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 30, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have named Tony Tarasco the club’s major league first base coach for 2021. Tarasco will also oversee New York’s outfielders and baserunning. Tarasco, 50, spent the last...

What are the odds on winning the National League pennant in 2021? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

The SNY crew takes a look at the odds on the New York Mets and other potential contenders to win the National League pennant in 2021. Do all the recent moves...

53601534_thumbnail

Mets’ target George Springer is expected to delay his free agency ‘well into’ January and wants $150 million

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

To the contrary of what was reported by some unreliable sources around Christmas, George Springer isn't close to signing a multi-year contract with the New York Mets or any other team. Free agency has been going slower than anticipated, as teams are...

58094981_thumbnail

Trevor Bauer goes after MLB reporter on Twitter over alleged contract demands

by: Justin Tasch New York Post 2h

Trevor Bauer is apparently not a big fan of Jon Heyman. Bauer, the top MLB free-agent pitcher who’s never shy about firing off opinions on Twitter, once again went after the MLB reporter after

MLB rumors: Mets and George Springer still far apart; Trevor Bauer seeking upward of $40 million per year - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Dec 30, 2020 at 1:56 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 2h

Here is Wednesday's hot stove buzz

