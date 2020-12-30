Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
58099094_thumbnail

Scouting Report - OF - Donta Williams

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Donta Williams   OF      5-10      170      Arizona     2020 Arizona stat line - 15-G, 46-AB, .348/ .527 /.500, 15-BB, 0-HR     Tu...

Mike's Mets
58100703_thumbnail

It's Still Early

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 15m

A few more thoughts on the big moves by the Padres discussed yesterday . If I was a Cubs fan, I would not be a happy camper right now. After...

New York Post
58100236_thumbnail

Mets hire Tony Tarasco as first base coach

by: Mike Puma New York Post 42m

Luis Rojas’ coaching staff has a second new face for 2021. Tony Tarasco, who spent the past five seasons as the Padres’ minor league high performance and outfield/baserunning coach, was hired

Empire Sports Media
49936690_thumbnail

Mets bring Tony Tarasco as the new first base coach

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

The New York Mets just added another piece of the 2021 season puzzle. No, it's not another player: at least not yet. It's Tony Tarasco, who will take over as the team's first base coach for next year. The 50-year-old, according to SNY, will also...

Mets Junkies
58098898_thumbnail

Springer Seeks 150 Million.

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

According to SNY reporter Andy Martino, George Springer is seeking 150 million in free agency. That will most likely mean Springer wants a 6 year deal (25 mil per year). Most fans are good with the…

MLB Trade Rumors
46304421_thumbnail

Latest On George Springer’s Asking Price

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets and Blue Jays are the finalists for George Springer, who is reportedly seeking more than $150 million. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Newsday
58098499_thumbnail

Mets name Tony Tarasco first base coach | Newsday

by: Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch Updated December 30, 2020 4:46 PM Newsday 2h

The Mets named Tony Tarasco their first base coach on Tuesday and said he also will oversee the team’s outfielders and baserunning. Tarasco, 50, spent the last five years in the Padres’ minor league s

Mets Merized
58097999_thumbnail

Tony Tarasco Hired as Mets First Base Coach

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2h

The New York Mets have announced the hiring of Tony Tarasco to become their new first base coach for the 2021 season. Tarasco will also be tasked with coaching duties for the outfield and baserunn

