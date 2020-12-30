New York Mets
It's Still Early
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 12m
A few more thoughts on the big moves by the Padres discussed yesterday . If I was a Cubs fan, I would not be a happy camper right now. After...
Mets hire Tony Tarasco as first base coach
Luis Rojas’ coaching staff has a second new face for 2021. Tony Tarasco, who spent the past five seasons as the Padres’ minor league high performance and outfield/baserunning coach, was hired
Scouting Report - OF - Donta Williams
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Donta Williams OF 5-10 170 Arizona 2020 Arizona stat line - 15-G, 46-AB, .348/ .527 /.500, 15-BB, 0-HR Tu...
Springer Seeks 150 Million.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
According to SNY reporter Andy Martino, George Springer is seeking 150 million in free agency. That will most likely mean Springer wants a 6 year deal (25 mil per year). Most fans are good with the…
Latest On George Springer’s Asking Price
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets and Blue Jays are the finalists for George Springer, who is reportedly seeking more than $150 million. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
