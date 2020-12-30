New York Mets
Through the Years (Especially This One)
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Ray Daviault first came out of the bullpen for Casey Stengel on April 13, 1962. the second reliever used in the New York Mets first-ever home game. That was in 1964. A big piece.
Scouting Report - OF - Jay Allen
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Jay Allen OF 6-3 190 John Carroll Catholic HS (FL) 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - 104. Jay Allen...
It's Still Early
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
A few more thoughts on the big moves by the Padres discussed yesterday . If I was a Cubs fan, I would not be a happy camper right now. After...
Mets hire Tony Tarasco as first base coach
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Luis Rojas’ coaching staff has a second new face for 2021. Tony Tarasco, who spent the past five seasons as the Padres’ minor league high performance and outfield/baserunning coach, was hired
Mets bring Tony Tarasco as the new first base coach
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 4h
The New York Mets just added another piece of the 2021 season puzzle. No, it's not another player: at least not yet. It's Tony Tarasco, who will take over as the team's first base coach for next year. The 50-year-old, according to SNY, will also...
Springer Seeks 150 Million.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4h
According to SNY reporter Andy Martino, George Springer is seeking 150 million in free agency. That will most likely mean Springer wants a 6 year deal (25 mil per year). Most fans are good with the…
Latest On George Springer’s Asking Price
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
The Mets and Blue Jays are the finalists for George Springer, who is reportedly seeking more than $150 million. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets name Tony Tarasco first base coach | Newsday
by: Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch Updated December 30, 2020 4:46 PM — Newsday 4h
The Mets named Tony Tarasco their first base coach on Tuesday and said he also will oversee the team’s outfielders and baserunning. Tarasco, 50, spent the last five years in the Padres’ minor league s
