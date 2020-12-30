New York Mets
Luis Guillorme Getting Overlooked Again
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 23m
One of the best parts of the 2020 season was watching Luis Guillorme and Andres Gimenez perform pure magic in the middle infield. It rivaled Edgardo Alfonzo and Rey Ordóñez, and at times, you could…
Mets Make Changes To Coaching Staff
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets announced that they have hired Tony Tarasco as their first base coach. The New York City native will …
Through the Years (Especially This One)
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
Ray Daviault first came out of the bullpen for Casey Stengel on April 13, 1962. the second reliever used in the New York Mets first-ever home game. That was in 1964. A big piece.
Scouting Report - OF - Jay Allen
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4h
Jay Allen OF 6-3 190 John Carroll Catholic HS (FL) 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - 104. Jay Allen...
It's Still Early
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4h
A few more thoughts on the big moves by the Padres discussed yesterday . If I was a Cubs fan, I would not be a happy camper right now. After...
Mets hire Tony Tarasco as first base coach
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
Luis Rojas’ coaching staff has a second new face for 2021. Tony Tarasco, who spent the past five seasons as the Padres’ minor league high performance and outfield/baserunning coach, was hired
Mets bring Tony Tarasco as the new first base coach
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5h
The New York Mets just added another piece of the 2021 season puzzle. No, it's not another player: at least not yet. It's Tony Tarasco, who will take over as the team's first base coach for next year. The 50-year-old, according to SNY, will also...
Springer Seeks 150 Million.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 6h
According to SNY reporter Andy Martino, George Springer is seeking 150 million in free agency. That will most likely mean Springer wants a 6 year deal (25 mil per year). Most fans are good with the…
