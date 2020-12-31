New York Mets
PRESS RELEASE - METS NAME TONY TARASCO TO COACHING STAFF
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
METS NAME TONY TARASCO TO COACHING STAFF FLUSHING, N.Y., December 30, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have nam...
David Wright looks to settle an old Mets batting practice bet with Carlos Delgado | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 24m
In a bonus segment from the 2006 New York Mets reunion on SNY’s Like We Never Left, David Wright talks about the influence of veterans Cliff Floyd and Carlos...
Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and everything we hope for from MLB in 2021: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 34m
COVID-19 will continue to have its input, and so will MLB owners and the Players Association. But I am hoping for baseball in 2021 to be as close to normal as possible. For I want to look forward
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers: #7 Kevin Burkhardt
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
If you follow me on twitter you may have seen me commenting on Sunday about how many of the NFL announcers had famous fathers, which apparently sure doesn’t hurt when you are trying to get an NFL gig. Then there’s this guy. The car salesman who got...
5 questions for Mets entering 2021
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
By the end of 2020, the Mets had become nearly unrecognizable from the franchise that began the calendar year. Steve Cohen is now the owner. Sandy Alderson is the president. Jared Porter is the general manager. And those are far from the only...
Top Ten List: Best Mets Moments of 2020
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 3h
What's the end of the year without a countdown? As we channel our inner Dick Clark (or some may argue David Letterman with this top 10 list) we take a look at 10 of the best Mets stories from 2020
Mets COTW: 1978 Hostess Lenny Randle
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
In the second half of the 1970s, there was another major baseball card set distributed nationally available to collectors. These were the Hostess Baseball Cards, which were issued in both individua…
Our Favorite Mets Moments of 2020
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
These were some of the bright spots of the past year.
Tweets
Former SNL star Kevin Nealon called 15 Mets games in 1991. I used to love when he would do Mr. Subliminal during PBP.@metspolice *KB, not KN
Person tells us 15 cases will be none? Person tells us pandemic gone by Easter? New owner doesn't open wallet? Mets #2 starter opted out but now is somehow back?Gimme your favorite forgotten 2020 story. Mine is mystery seeds from China.
🤔 #MetsFWIW I'm hearing that #Mets may be signing a free agent "in a day or two." I have no idea who, but person who told me 1) would know 2) had a smile on their face. I am hoping it's Springer, but person wouldn't say.
Nobody has explained to me yet how signing Springer, which pushes Nimmo to LF and Smith (or Alonso) to the bench actually makes the Mets much better than they were in 2020. Meanwhile, the rotation currently includes Matz and Lugo.
RT @CodifyBaseball: Dwight Gooden struck out 544 MLB batters before his 21st birthday. FIVE HUNDRED AND FORTY-FOUR. 😮 That's 185 more than anyone else since WWII. And he struck out 300 in his last season in the minors. 🤯 @DocGooden16 @Mets https://t.co/nopvSQSo1J
Kevin is a Joe Buck fly away from calling the Super Bowl. We won't be seeing KN doing local Mets games ever.@metspolice One day he will take over for Gary and move way up this list.
