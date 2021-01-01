New York Mets
Hall of Fame Case: Jeff Kent
by: John Lepore — Prime Time Sports Talk 2h
Jeff Kent is running out of time and has a long uphill climb if he hopes to get inducted. John Lepore examines his Hall of Fame case.
The Waiting Is the Hardest Part
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 15m
The most important news of the week for me, personally, is finally saying "adios" to the least favorite year of my lifetime. Other than that...
Is there a virtual Queens Baseball Convention coming?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 18m
In this post I do a major lift from the Red Blogger’s Van Hagar. site. Practically the entire post. What’s he gonna do about it, come to my house and smother me in jerseys? Ooooh so scared. Anyway, this seems cool and I might even be in on the...
Dawn Of A Potential Mets/Dodgers Rivalry
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have an interesting history. For fans of the original Mets team, many of them were originally Dodgers fans. That includes Fred Wilpon, who built a ballpark…
New York Mets 2021 New Year’s Resolutions
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Congratulations! If you are reading this post you survived the horror show that was 2020 and have a chance to see what a better world will eventually look like in 2021. The new year is a hopeful one f
Latest On Phillies, J.T. Realmuto
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Phillies reportedly have not made an offer to star catcher J.T. Realmuto in free agency. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Houston Astros: George Springer not close to getting asking price
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
Houston Astros outfielder George Springer reportedly has two offers in hand, but neither are close to his asking price. At this point, the market for Houst...
