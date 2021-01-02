New York Mets
George Springer and the new Mets
by: Scott Ferguson — Mets 360 2h
George Springer is a name that has been connected to the Mets since the offseason began. As of January 1st, he’s still not a Met and all reports seem to indicate that Springer and the team are pret…
Carlos Delgado says Carlos Beltran deserves second chance to manage - New York Daily News
by: Christian Red — NY Daily News 8m
After Carlos Delgado hung up his spikes, he channeled his energy and passion, not to mention his own checkbook, into growing the Extra Bases non-profit that he started in 2001.
OJ, Trump and Keith Hernandez….
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8m
OJ, Trump, and Keith Hernandez So this is OJ,DJT, Ivanka, Keith Hernandez. Doesn’t answer who that creepy guy in the other pic is. But Hernandez is apparently the guy to the left in the video w/epstein bending over laughing at Mar-a-Lago. And OJ (also
Luis Guillorme Deserves a Fair Shot in 2021
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 30m
The New York Mets have had more than enough time to get a feel for what Luis Guillorme brings to the table. This season should be the time to see exactly what they've got in the 26-year-old.Cont
Mike's Mets - The Waiting Is the Hardest Part
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 30m
By Mike Steffanos January 1, 2021 The most important news of the week for me, personally, is finally saying "adios" to the least favori...
Steve Cohen free-agency anger is premature: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 35m
In some corners, the honeymoon lasted a few months. Already, I am receiving emails and tweets from angry Mets fans wondering whether Steve Cohen is the Wilpons, just hoarding a larger stash of
NY Mets: Five most valuable minor league deals this offseason
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets have been active in free agency, signing over 10 players to minor league deals. Which five are the best? The New York Mets have been acti...
Tanaka Tweets About Recent Reports
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
Masahiro Tanaka responded on Twitter about the recent reports that it’s Yankees or Japan for him. In a Japanese tweet he said: ” About my future career, some media outlets have reported…
