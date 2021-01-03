Scouting Report - RHP - Andrew Woods

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Let me say this…. If we were doing Best Mets Announcers Right Now – #1 is Howie Rose. Best Mets Announcers of the 21st Century – #1 is Howie Rose. Best Announcers In All Of Baseball Right Now – #1 is Howie Rose. Let’s break Howie down into three...