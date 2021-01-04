New York Mets
Steve Cohen: I Need to Make Good Decisions
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 58m
MLB free agency has been slow to get going this winter, but it's not dissuading Mets' owner Steve Cohen from sticking to his guns and not hitting the panic button.
MLB rumors: Blue Jays after Liam Hendriks; Mets not among teams pursuing Japanese ace Tomoyuki Sugano - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson Jan 4, 2021 at 3:04 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 2m
Let's take a look at Monday's hot stove nuggets
Report: Signing Tomoyuki Sugano is not a priority for New York Mets
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 12m
The organization is in touch with the Japanese pitcher, but he isn’t an offseason priority.
Mets have been in contact with Sugano, but their main focus is reportedly elsewhere
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 16m
According to multiple reports, Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano is expected to decide where he will pitch in the 2020 season by Tuesday, which means it could be a matter of hours to know if he decided to pitch for the New York Mets, the San...
Mets Out On Tomoyuki Sugano… What’s Next? (Video)
by: frankdcaggino — Mets Junkies 22m
Post by @TOakaTDot.
Steve Cohen gets feisty as Mets pass on Tomoyuki Sugano
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 39m
The Mets are looking to make a free-agent splash under new owner Steve Cohen, but it appears they no longer are in contention for Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. “The Mets are not in on
Reports: Mets no longer pursuing Tomoyuki Sugano | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 42m
Tomoyuki Sugano will not be making his way to Queens, after all.
Mets360 - A look at home runs of Pete Alonso in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By Chris Flanders January 4, 2021 About this time last year, we were still reveling in the remarkable season that Rookie-of-the-Year Pe...
