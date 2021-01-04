Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: R.J. Anderson Jan 4, 2021 at 3:04 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 2m

Let's take a look at Monday's hot stove nuggets

Report: Signing Tomoyuki Sugano is not a priority for New York Mets

by: Leen Amin Elite Sports NY 12m

The organization is in touch with the Japanese pitcher, but he isn’t an offseason priority.

Mets have been in contact with Sugano, but their main focus is reportedly elsewhere

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 16m

According to multiple reports, Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano is expected to decide where he will pitch in the 2020 season by Tuesday, which means it could be a matter of hours to know if he decided to pitch for the New York Mets, the San...

Mets Out On Tomoyuki Sugano… What’s Next? (Video)

by: frankdcaggino Mets Junkies 22m

Post by @TOakaTDot.

Steve Cohen gets feisty as Mets pass on Tomoyuki Sugano

by: Peter Botte New York Post 40m

The Mets are looking to make a free-agent splash under new owner Steve Cohen, but it appears they no longer are in contention for Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano. “The Mets are not in on

Reports: Mets no longer pursuing Tomoyuki Sugano | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 42m

Tomoyuki Sugano will not be making his way to Queens, after all.

Steve Cohen: I Need to Make Good Decisions

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 58m

MLB free agency has been slow to get going this winter, but it's not dissuading Mets' owner Steve Cohen from sticking to his guns and not hitting the panic button.

Mets360 - A look at home runs of Pete Alonso in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  By  Chris Flanders January 4, 2021 About this time last year, we were still reveling in the remarkable season that Rookie-of-the-Year  Pe...

