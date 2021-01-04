New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Report - RHP - Brady Tygart
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 49m
Brady Tygart RHP 6-3 195 Lewisburg HS (MS) @BradyTygart 11-11-20 - Prospec...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Rumors: Brad Hand Drawing Interest from NYM in MLB Free Agency
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 12m
Looking to solidify their bullpen for next season, the New York Mets are reportedly looking at All-Star closer Brad Hand . Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman , the Mets have shown "interest" in Hand after he was released by Cleveland in October...
Report: Mets pursuing All-Star closer Hand
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 21m
The New York Mets are interested in free-agent reliever Brad Hand, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.Hand, who's a three-time All-Star, hit the open market in late October after the Cleveland Indians declined his $10-million option for 2021.New...
Mets Interested In Brad Hand
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 48m
The Mets have interest in free-agent left-hander Brad Hand, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. As Heyman notes, Mets team …
Report: Liam Hendriks Meeting With Blue Jays
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
Right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks is garnering his fair share of interest on the open market, according to reports.Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the 31-year-old is meeting with the Toronto
MLB rumors: Yasiel Puig drawing interest from Yankees, Red Sox, more; Corey Kluber to hold showcase - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson & Matt Snyder Jan 4, 2021 at 4:32 pm ET4 min read — CBS Sports 1h
Let's take a look at Monday's hot stove nuggets
Mets showing interest in Hand
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
Jon Heyman is reporting that the Mets have interest in left hander Brad Hand. Hand actually led the league in saves this past season with 16 and posted a 2.05 ERA in the process. Throughout his car…
Report: Signing Tomoyuki Sugano is not a priority for New York Mets
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 3h
The organization is in touch with the Japanese pitcher, but he isn’t an offseason priority.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
We’re back on BNNY. Some new info from @Jim_Duquette on what’s happening with George Springer. @sal_licata and @Anthony_Recker join. See you at 6.Misc
-
👀👀👀👀Mets have interest in star closer Brad Hand, who had a 2.05 ERA, 1.37 FIP and 0.77 WHIP and led the AL with 16 saves. Sandy Alderson mentioned back at the time that the new regime might have claimed Hand when he was on waivers had it been their call then.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Post a picture of yourself with a #Mets player. No photoshop! 😂Blogger / Podcaster
-
Definitely Betances@DarrenJMeenan Darren, anyone on the team taller than you? LolFree Agent
-
RT @MetsGiants2000: That would be amazing. Or Luis Castillo. Seriously, Mets fans are going to kill someone soon if they don't make a big splash and I can only do so much to calm the crazies down lol https://t.co/misJBqarsqBlog / Website
-
With the future captainPost a picture of yourself with a #Mets player. No photoshop! 😂Free Agent
- More Mets Tweets