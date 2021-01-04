Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets interested in Brad Hand

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The lefty was let go by Cleveland early in the offseason.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Brannon Jordan

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 57m

  Brannon Jordan   RHP 6-2 187 South Carolina     2020 South Carolina stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 1.71, 21-IP, 32-K     11-11-20 ...

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Brad Hand Drawing Interest from NYM in MLB Free Agency

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 3h

Looking to solidify their bullpen for next season, the New York Mets are reportedly looking at All-Star closer Brad Hand . Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman , the Mets have shown "interest" in Hand after he was released by Cleveland in October...

The Score
Report: Mets pursuing All-Star closer Hand

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 3h

The New York Mets are interested in free-agent reliever Brad Hand, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.Hand, who's a three-time All-Star, hit the open market in late October after the Cleveland Indians declined his $10-million option for 2021.New...

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Interested In Brad Hand

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 3h

Mets Merized
Report: Liam Hendriks Meeting With Blue Jays

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3h

Right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks is garnering his fair share of interest on the open market, according to reports.Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the 31-year-old is meeting with the Toronto

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Yasiel Puig drawing interest from Yankees, Red Sox, more; Corey Kluber to hold showcase - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson  & Matt Snyder Jan 4, 2021 at 4:32 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 3h

Let's take a look at Monday's hot stove nuggets

Mets Junkies
Mets showing interest in Hand

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 4h

Jon Heyman is reporting that the Mets have interest in left hander Brad Hand. Hand actually led the league in saves this past season with 16 and posted a 2.05 ERA in the process. Throughout his car…

