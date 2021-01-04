New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Report - RHP - Brannon Jordan
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 57m
Brannon Jordan RHP 6-2 187 South Carolina 2020 South Carolina stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 1.71, 21-IP, 32-K 11-11-20 ...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets interested in Brad Hand
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The lefty was let go by Cleveland early in the offseason.
Mets Rumors: Brad Hand Drawing Interest from NYM in MLB Free Agency
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 3h
Looking to solidify their bullpen for next season, the New York Mets are reportedly looking at All-Star closer Brad Hand . Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman , the Mets have shown "interest" in Hand after he was released by Cleveland in October...
Report: Mets pursuing All-Star closer Hand
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 3h
The New York Mets are interested in free-agent reliever Brad Hand, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.Hand, who's a three-time All-Star, hit the open market in late October after the Cleveland Indians declined his $10-million option for 2021.New...
Mets Interested In Brad Hand
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Mets have interest in free-agent left-hander Brad Hand, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. As Heyman notes, Mets team …
Report: Liam Hendriks Meeting With Blue Jays
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3h
Right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks is garnering his fair share of interest on the open market, according to reports.Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the 31-year-old is meeting with the Toronto
MLB rumors: Yasiel Puig drawing interest from Yankees, Red Sox, more; Corey Kluber to hold showcase - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson & Matt Snyder Jan 4, 2021 at 4:32 pm ET4 min read — CBS Sports 3h
Let's take a look at Monday's hot stove nuggets
Mets showing interest in Hand
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
Jon Heyman is reporting that the Mets have interest in left hander Brad Hand. Hand actually led the league in saves this past season with 16 and posted a 2.05 ERA in the process. Throughout his car…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
On BNNY presented by Tri-State Cadillac, @Jim_Duquette gives an update on George Springer, Trevor Bauer & Brad Hand, and where the Mets stand: https://t.co/IQdZ591EpC ➡️@CadillacTV / Radio Network
-
Let me tell you, that’s the way to get the best GM’s in the business. Tell them they come in and don’t have control over the roster.Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he had roster control in 2020 and will make sure GM coming in knows he will keep that control for now, at least.Minors
-
RT @sigg20: “Old Days”Jerry Grote encourages Tug McGraw during the 1973 Reds-Mets NLCS at Shea Stadium.#Mets #LGM #reds #Cincinnati #1970s #NYC https://t.co/V9Cxzp9QbbMisc
-
#Mets may not be done addressing their bullpen https://t.co/2A7mPJWTQgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alex, what is sitting over here in the corner crying 😭. Settling in to watch the Alex Trebek's final week of hosting @Jeopardy.Minors
-
Where should the #Mets go if they don't get George Springer? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/4puu9snNffBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets