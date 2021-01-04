New York Mets
Report: New York Mets showing interest in Brad Hand
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 5m
The star lefty became a free agent after clearing waivers in late October.
Scouting Report - RHP - Brannon Jordan
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Brannon Jordan RHP 6-2 187 South Carolina 2020 South Carolina stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 1.71, 21-IP, 32-K 11-11-20 ...
Mets interested in Brad Hand
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The lefty was let go by Cleveland early in the offseason.
Mets Rumors: Brad Hand Drawing Interest from NYM in MLB Free Agency
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 5h
Looking to solidify their bullpen for next season, the New York Mets are reportedly looking at All-Star closer Brad Hand . Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman , the Mets have shown "interest" in Hand after he was released by Cleveland in October...
Report: Mets pursuing All-Star closer Hand
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 5h
The New York Mets are interested in free-agent reliever Brad Hand, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.Hand, who's a three-time All-Star, hit the open market in late October after the Cleveland Indians declined his $10-million option for 2021.New...
Mets Interested In Brad Hand
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
The Mets have interest in free-agent left-hander Brad Hand, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. As Heyman notes, Mets team …
Report: Liam Hendriks Meeting With Blue Jays
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 6h
Right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks is garnering his fair share of interest on the open market, according to reports.Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the 31-year-old is meeting with the Toronto
MLB rumors: Yasiel Puig drawing interest from Yankees, Red Sox, more; Corey Kluber to hold showcase - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson & Matt Snyder Jan 4, 2021 at 4:32 pm ET4 min read — CBS Sports 6h
Let's take a look at Monday's hot stove nuggets
