Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
56082751_thumbnail

Report: New York Mets showing interest in Brad Hand

by: Leen Amin Elite Sports NY 5m

The star lefty became a free agent after clearing waivers in late October.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mack's Mets
58207865_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Brannon Jordan

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3h

  Brannon Jordan   RHP 6-2 187 South Carolina     2020 South Carolina stat line - 4-starts, 2-0, 1.71, 21-IP, 32-K     11-11-20 ...

Amazin' Avenue
58207433_thumbnail

Mets interested in Brad Hand

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

The lefty was let go by Cleveland early in the offseason.

Bleacher Report
58205534_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Brad Hand Drawing Interest from NYM in MLB Free Agency

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 5h

Looking to solidify their bullpen for next season, the New York Mets are reportedly looking at All-Star closer Brad Hand . Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman , the Mets have shown "interest" in Hand after he was released by Cleveland in October...

The Score
58205353_thumbnail

Report: Mets pursuing All-Star closer Hand

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 5h

The New York Mets are interested in free-agent reliever Brad Hand, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.Hand, who's a three-time All-Star, hit the open market in late October after the Cleveland Indians declined his $10-million option for 2021.New...

MLB Trade Rumors
57326697_thumbnail

Mets Interested In Brad Hand

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 5h

The Mets have interest in free-agent left-hander Brad Hand, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. As Heyman notes, Mets team &hellip;

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
58204248_thumbnail

Report: Liam Hendriks Meeting With Blue Jays

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6h

Right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks is garnering his fair share of interest on the open market, according to reports.Per Robert Murray of Fansided, the 31-year-old is meeting with the Toronto

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Yasiel Puig drawing interest from Yankees, Red Sox, more; Corey Kluber to hold showcase - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson  & Matt Snyder Jan 4, 2021 at 4:32 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 6h

Let's take a look at Monday's hot stove nuggets

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets