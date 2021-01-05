Coach is the best. as a child in QV, our families went to the same doctor. always a thrill to see my dad fanboy when they crossed paths plus, he always had SJU swag for the kiddos

Neil Best Happy 96th birthday to former @ StJohnsBBall coach Lou Carnesecca. Covering his last two teams is a cherished career memory. An all-time great New York sports character. https://t.co/0X7DtszOcM