New York Mets

The Mets Police
Top 10 Mets All Time Announcers #2: Bob Murphy

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

I mean, don’t ya just wanna have a Rheingold with this guy right now and watch Joel Youngblood roam around the outfield. Part of the holy triumvirate, I think in many ways Bob really found his home once he became the permanent radio voice.  He was a...

Mack's Mets
58223760_thumbnail

Mets360 - Casey Stengel and trying to thread the needle with free agents

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 11m

  By  Brian Joura  January 5, 2021 Casey Stengel  was a baseball lifer but because of his theatrics and quotability, he doesn’t seem to get ...

Metro News
58221203_thumbnail

Brad Hand pursuit a no-brainer for southpaw-needy Mets | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 11m

The Mets' stable of right-handed reliever needs a little bit of variety. 

Rising Apple

Mets: Which 2020 Reds pitcher makes the most sense in Flushing?

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Three members of the 2020 Cincinnati Reds rotation have been linked in one way or another to the New York Mets. Which starter makes the most sense? The New...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Justin Turner seeking four-year contract; Mets interested in Brad Hand - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Jan 5, 2021 at 11:16 am ET1 min read CBS Sports 2h

Here is Tuesday's hot stove buzz

Mets Merized
58220641_thumbnail

Cooperstown Crunch: Without Surefire Candidates, Others Gaining Traction

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2h

With the announcement of voting results just over three weeks away (January 26 on MLB Network), there are no clear shoo-ins from the current ballot for enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall

Amazin' Avenue
58219732_thumbnail

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2021: 15-11

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Next up up on our list are two pitchers, two outfielders, and an infielder.

Big League Stew
58219725_thumbnail

Tim Tebow releases first children's book, which pays tribute to his dog, Bronco

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 3h

Tim Tebow wants kids to know "they're unique, they're special, they're wonderful."

  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 16m
    Jacob deGrom's average FB velocity in 2-strike counts by year: 2020: 99.1 mph 2019: 97.4 mph 2018: 96.3 mph 2017: 95.7 mph #Mets #LGM
    Mathew Brownstein
    Highest avg. FB velocity in 2-strike counts in '20, along w/ the pitcher's age in parenthesis (min 100 2-strike pitches): Jacob deGrom: 99.1 (32) Dylan Cease: 97.7 (24) Dinelson Lamet: 97.7 (28) Tyler Glasnow: 97.6 (26) Luis Castillo: 97.5 (27) Gerrit Cole: 97.5 (29) #Mets #LGM https://t.co/PDlLLEVIZC
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 17m
    Great working with you bro. Keep climbing always!
    Patrick Groark
    Big shout out to @STR0. So much information and insight...thanks so much for this opportunity! Words can’t describe how dope this was! https://t.co/cEtlN9Zph6
    Player
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 20m
    Steve Cohen, look away
    MEL Magazine
    In 2021, we have chosen a new enemy: the fleece quarter-zip https://t.co/qVyeW2QBzk
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 23m
    How has Jim Breuer avoided getting canceled all this time? Dude's the worst.
    Baudi
    Jim Breuer just posted an antivaccine video on Facebook claiming it's "common sense" that if Covid has a 99% survival rate there is no point in taking a vaccine. Disclaimer: Please do not take medical advice from stand-up comedians.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 25m
    creating a “COVID card” - whether it was with regards to the vaccine or not - is in incredibly poor taste and most definitely *not* appropriate and yes, an image of an actual coronavirus on a card is just disgusting. good job trusting your instincts on that one 🤦🏻‍♂️
    Leaf Trading Cards
    Collectors: I have made the decision to immediately discontinue sales of 2021 Leaf iCard #2. While we feel the subject matter was celebratory in nature & appropriate, we are not happy with the image chosen for this card. We have immediately discontinued additional sales. (1/2)
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Binghamton Rumble Ponies @RumblePoniesBB 27m
    Tonight 7 PM 🕖! Who will win the @HeismanTrophy 🏈? Comment your selection: A) Trevor Lawrence B) Mac Jones C) Kyle Trask D) DaVonta Smith
    Minors
